For 23 years, Volunteer Ascension has been collecting money and supplies to provide supplies to thousands of children who wouldn't have needed pencils, paper, notebooks and other items without the help of the nonprofit agency.
On Friday, the group will once again accept donations of supplies and money from businesses, organizations and residents at its drive-up collection day. This year's event had to be moved from its longtime spot at Eatel Corp.'s office in Gonzales, which is closed due to the the coronavirus, to the Jambalaya Festival Association's building, 222 S. Francois, Gonzales. The drive will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In years past, Volunteer Ascension has primarily accepted donations in person, but due to COVID-19 precautions they are offering more opportunities to give this year.
People wishing to help students can shop Volunteer Ascension's Amazon Wish List at https://a.co/aLxkXOS or make an online donation at https://mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.
"The School Tools drive is a vital annual support of Ascension public schools as it provides classroom supplies directly to our schools. Not every student is in a position to afford supplies, and Volunteer Ascension works directly with our school counselors to make sure all items donated by our community go to those who need them," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "The support of our community through programs like School Tools is one of the strengths of our school system."
One group dropping off supplies will be the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department. The department's volunteers collected supplies Friday at its annual Stuff the Truck drive in Gonzales.
"It's something we do to help the kids of the parish," said Fire Chief James LeBlanc. "It's a little thing we can do to help an agency that helps the community."
Volunteer Ascension Executive Director Sherry Denig is thankful for every donation.
“Volunteer Ascension has been serving the kids and families of Ascension Parish for 23 years, and with COVID-19 creating all kinds of unexpected challenges, School Tools is needed more than ever,” Denig said. “This is our opportunity as a community to step up and ensure our children have the supplies they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.”
Volunteer Ascension is dedicated to the recruitment and training of volunteers to provide a network of assistance to the less fortunate throughout the Ascension Parish community, offering assistance to children, the elderly, those with disabilities and others in need within the community. To get involved or learn more visit volunteerascension.org or call (225) 644-7655.