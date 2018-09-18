GONZALES — Maintaining his innocence to the end, Baton Rouge contractor Matthew Morris accepted one count of filing a false public record in a "best interests" plea Tuesday in Ascension Parish and paid $214,348 in restitution to 18 victims of an elaborate alleged contracting fraud scheme.
Judge Jessie LeBlanc gave Morris, 41, a four-year prison sentence that will run at the same time as another four-year sentence he received earlier this month in Livingston Parish for another filing a false public record conviction.
The plea Tuesday at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzales is another part of a multi-parish settlement that dispatches more than 160 counts against Morris over a string of contractor fraud accusations that had emerged primarily from victims of the August 2016 flood, prosecutors said.
Known as an “Alford” plea, the agreement means Morris acknowledged that the evidence against him, if brought to trial, would likely persuade a judge or jury to convict him but he does not admit guilt.
Morris has already paid the restitution to the Ascension victims and is likely to finish his new prison sentence soon with credit for his time in jail since his arrest in February 2017 and good behavior reductions, defense attorneys said.
As part of the deal, neither Morris nor his alleged victims can pursue one other in civil court, said Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for District Attorney Ricky Babin.
Morris’ demeanor and assertions of his innocence Tuesday drew sharp responses from parish authorities during the plea hearing and later as he was escorted to a van for a ride back to Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville.
At one point, Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley cut off Morris' claims of his innocence to the media as he was being led into the van, telling Morris wasn't going to get "an opportunity to spread that lie."
Shortly after the plea proceeding, Babin said that he wasn't as concerned with pursuing additional charges that might have given Morris more prison time but with seeing that the victims recouped some of their losses.
“We had to make a choice and that choice was try to get 20 or 30 years in prison or get these folks paid back,” Babin said, flanked by Wiley, other officials and some of the victims who were in court Tuesday. “We dismissed some charges in a global plea with some other parishes. We felt that was in the best interests of the people standing behind me.”
Babin said the agreement means Morris, as a convicted felon, cannot be a licensed contractor. He added that Morris was able to pay back his victims through his insurer, a source that Babin said was made available because prosecutors agreed to drop fraud and other counts.
Morris’ defense attorney Mike Fawer said Morris, as part of his plea, was required to plead guilty but maintains that “he was a victim as much as anyone else was.”
“Nobody has ever debated or disputed the fact that his company lost money on this whole thing. He didn’t make any money,” Fawer said.
He said he believes Morris would have had a sound defense had he gone to trial and added that it says something that the state agreed to drop almost all of the 165 counts he faced in a deal that’s likely to have him out of jail in short order.
“Nobody forced the state to take that plea because it was in their best interest to accept that plea because they would have the same problem taking him to trial,” Fawer said.
In court, 23rd Judicial District Judge LeBlanc read out an extensive factual basis in the plea agreement explaining Morris’ method of defrauding his victims by manipulating damage estimating software to inflate their costs and sap their insurance proceeds. At least twice she had to direct Morris to pay attention as he talked with his attorneys.
In final comments, the judge told him he should be extremely grateful for the plea he received after he prayed on people in their worst moments after the flood and criticized the way he has responded to the accusations.
“I have seen a complete lack of remorse on your part,” LeBlanc said.
According to LeBlanc’s reading of the plea’s factual basis, the false public record was a lien with an inflated valued that Morris had placed against one of the homeowners.
In court, Morris read out a statement to a handful of his alleged victims who sat in the front of row of the courtroom’s seating area. Portraying himself as the victim, he explained that his company, Complete Construction Contractors, had taken more than a $100,000 loss from all his post-flood work and blamed the allegations that he bilked his customers on his subcontractors who still have liens against some of them.
“My heart has always been for my clients,” he told his alleged fraud victims.
Later, as the shackled Morris was being led out of the courthouse by a deputy to a waiting van, he proclaimed his innocence again to gathered reporters.
He said he was pleased that more than 160 felony counts had been dropped and that he did not have to admit his guilt.
“I look forward to moving forward,” he told the cameras.
As Morris continued and a deputy was opening the rear of the van, Ascension Sheriff Wiley came hurriedly walking up, shouting for a deputy to put Morris in the van
Wiley got in Morris’ face and in between him and some of the cameras.
“You want to perform. You’re not going to get an opportunity to spread that lie,” Wiley said, wagging his finger.
As Morris walked up the step into the van, Wiley touched Morris on the back and said, “Goodbye. Go to straight jail.”
Morris still faces a bank fraud count in Terrebonne Parish. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said that charges in East Baton Rouge and St. John the Baptist parishes were expected to be dropped.