River Road African American Museum is celebrating its 28th anniversary March 12 with an online genealogy workshop.
The African American Genealogy Workshop is a second in a series of workshops offered by the River Road African American Museum in 2022.
The March 12th workshop will explore the genealogy of the GU272 ancestor Henrietta Hill. Southern University’s John Sebastian Jones and Grambling University’s Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones descend from Henrietta Hill and Henry Jones. Henrietta Hill was a child when she was sold by the Jesuits of Georgetown University to former Gov. Henry Johnson of Ascension Parish. Participants will also learn about some of the surnames that married into the Hill/Jones family.
The workshop webinar starts at 1 p.m.
Over 300 people signed up last month for the GU272 genealogy workshop and discussion.