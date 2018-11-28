The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Nov. 14-21:
Nov. 14
York, Sarahlyn Corin: 29, 11179 Naquin Road, Gonzales, surety, felony theft.
Keown, Steven C.: 58, 42318 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, simple burglary/all others, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
McNemar, Justin: 38, 17928 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Tortorich, Jennifer M.: 37, 24548 La. 22, Maurepas, two counts of failure to appear in court, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Scott, Paul Monroe: 52, 41100 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Wambsgans, Tayler Michael: 27, 13367 Bayou Grand S. Blvd., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Chambers, Abraham: 49, 6626 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Reis, Austin M.: 24, 16359 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple battery.
Neuwald, Kaitlyn Paige: 26, 45289 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Simmons, Ryon Nicholas: 25, 12484 Fouche Road, Gonzales, parole violation, attempted misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor theft, two counts of possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, two counts of theft of a firearm, forgery, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Warner Jr., Gary E.: 37, 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 15
Dupree, Cayden: 18, 18236 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, possession of marijuana, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle.
Chambers Jr., Kevin: 18, 12329 Highland Drive, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Russell Jr., Randy Ray: 35, 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Pitre, Conner James: 28, 39054 Babin Road, Gonzales, two counts of surety, felony theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Roddy, Michael J.: 46, 14015 Mazoch Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Wasson, Spencer: 29, 38035 Post Office Road, 2A, Prairieville, state probation violation, domestic abuse battery.
Breaux, Reece N.: 27, 9306 Kurt Kundler Road, Gonzales, parole violation, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, simple burglary/vehicle.
Dubois, Melissa: 46: 12063 Wunstel Road, Gonzales, felony theft.
Lejeune, Jade Joseph: 18, 43421 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/simple assault, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple assault, resisting an officer.
Foster, Ronald: 55, 12477 Oak Fields Drive, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 16
Miedeman, Anthony: 34, 2862 Whiterose Lane, Lake Charles, operating while intoxicated.
Ransom, Bertell Tromain: 29, 435 Cloud Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, misdemeanor theft.
Mitchell, Miche Patricia: 23, 765 Lincoln Ave., Brooklyn, New York, bank fraud.
Lennox, Anthony: 29, 715 E. 52nd St., Brooklyn, New York, bank fraud.
Northcutt, Mistery L.: 37, 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Tanase, Constantin Vali: 39, address unavailable, bank fraud.
Randazzo, Joshua Paul: 20, 12060 Alex Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others.
Jones, Syles Paige: 31, 5013 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow, surety, failure to appear in court.
Motichek, Hunter Isaiah: 20, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, 7, Prairieville, state probation violation.
Bailey, Immanuel Kennedy: 29, 38532 Darville Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jones, Kameron: 18, 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Miller, Christopher: 33, 37313 La. 74, 86, Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Miller, April A.: 34, 37313 La. 74, 86, Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Molyneau, Wesley B.: 26, 10414 Acy Road, 14, St. Amant, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of marijuana.
Melancon, Ryan Michael: 34, 42409 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple battery.
Nov. 17
Mitchell, Marc E.: 23, 1331 Tanglebriar, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating while intoxicated.
Fernandez, Jessica: 26, 124 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, three counts of telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Turner, Brandon D.: 33, 510 1/2 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate.
Allen Jr., William S.: 30, 14335 W. AJ Rouyea Road, Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court.
Brown, Jameshia: 20, 1612 Coontrap Road, 1, Gonzales, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Atkins, Shenika: 41, 21313 Ligon Road, Zachary, felony theft.
Nov. 18
Runyan, Joshua Jordon: 27, 422 Elmlake Drive, Huffman, Texas, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Landry, Jason: 45, 1895 La. 70, Pierre Part, simple battery, expired driver's license, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, expired motor vehicle insurance, second-degree battery.
Marmillion, David A.: 44, 15443 Profit Ave., Baton Rouge, obstruction public passage, operating while intoxicated.
Rodriguez, Israel: 38, 11329 Legacy Oaks Lane, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Jacobs, Johnathon James: 39, 1027 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Bennett Jr., David D.: 34, 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Duet, Christian Jade: 22, 1544 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales, state probation violation, monetary instrument abuse, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, felony illegal possession of stolen things, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple battery.
Jacobs, Vincent J.: 26, 135 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Green, Shedra Y.: 30, 1212 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Howard, Torianno: 44, 7233 La. 405, Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft, battery of a dating partner.
Nov. 19
Doyle, Deborah T.: 65, 79 Tranquility Lane, Zwolle, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Geason, Lloyd Joseph: 56, 35200 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test/prior offenses, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Babin, Bryce Joseph: 27, 38124 La. 74, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test/prior offenses.
Kenzie, Adrian W.: 31, 813 Church St., Donaldsonville, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, riding bicycle on sidewalk, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal mischief/throwing any stone or any other missile in any street, avenue, alley, road, highway, open space.
Michel, Rickey James: 49, 42455 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, sexual battery.
Cox, Gregory: 27, 13153 Nig Mire Road, Gonzales, sexual battery.
Cangelosi, Trent Scott: 26, 42443 Tigers Eye Stone Ave., Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner.
Guedry, Derrick Dale: 37, 41258 Oak Harbor Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Williams, Jerry Webb: 55, 16429 La. 929, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things.
Braud, Travis James: 40, 38225 La. 621, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Clark, Stephen K.: 26, 11113 Hummingbird Lane, Denham Springs, aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder, first degree robbery.
Butler, Arielle: 29, 6718 Fennwood Drive, Zachary, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder, first-degree robbery.
Nov. 20
Sertich, Phillip M.: 34, 9419 Wydham Way, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated.
Sharp, David Leonard: 38, 42555 Norwood Road, Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of marijuana, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Presser, Jacob Breen: 38, 38035 Post Office Road, 17A, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, felony identity theft, bank fraud.
Cannon, Matthew Earl: 36, 41415 Narvie Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Johnathon James: 39, 1027 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner.
Russell, Ryan A.: 34, 35431 Coxe Ave., Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Lejeune, Jade Joseph: 18, 43421 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, two counts of simple burglary/all others, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony theft, theft of a firearm.
Saylor, Donquell: 19, 11433 King Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Simon, Matthew Paul: 39, 10598 Village Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony identity theft, forgery, bank fraud.
Slay, Tristian: 22, 17006 Olive Drive, Livingston, second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, first degree robbery.
Polk, Joseph: 30, McAurthor St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Walker Jr., Tyrone L.: 27, 7138 Poinsettia St., 3, Baton Rouge, two counts of telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
York, Travis: 40, 43312 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 21
Brooks, Daniel D.: 26, 14496 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, simple burglary/all others, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court.