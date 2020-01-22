OLOL Ascension Family Fest Saturday
More than 50 vendors and exhibitors will offer free health screenings, health information and ideas to improve fitness and lifestyle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Family Fest at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
At the day of health and wellness, attendees can learn about fun ways for families to stay healthy together through fun, physical activity, healthy eating habits and preventive care.
In addition to exhibitors, children and adults can enjoy interactive games and inflatables. There will also be face painting, a balloon artist and a stuffed animal clinic for children. Attendees will have the opportunity to register for a chance to win door prizes.
To learn more, visit ololrmc.com/familyfest.
Heart Art at the gallery
Looking for a gift for your Valentine? Try the “Heart Art” program offered by the River Region Art Association on Feb. 14.
Bring your best friends or your best beau and join master art teacher Terry Ferrell to paint abstract flowers that anyone can enjoy.
No skills are necessary. Ferrell will guide everyone starting at 6:30 p.m. and finishing at 9 p.m. Fee for the evening is $35 per person. You can register for the session by filling out the registration form found on the River Region Art Association website or Facebook page, www.riverregionartassociation.org or rraa@riverregionartassociation.org.
For more information contact the Depot Gallery at 225-644-8496. The Depot Gallery is located at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales, LA 70737.
Honoring Vietnam veterans
Mark your calendar for the 4 p.m. March 24 program at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville honoring Vietnam veterans.
Retired Master Sgt. Tanya Whitney will conduct the ceremony. Pins will be presented to the veterans and spouses of deceased veterans at the cemetery. They will also be able to sign up to have a certificate of honor mailed to them. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required.
To RSVP for the program, call the library at (225) 473-8052.