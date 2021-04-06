The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of the Arts is accepting applications for grants to provide relief directly to individual Louisiana artists impacted during the pandemic or other natural disasters in 2020. The deadline to submit an application is April 16.
The LDOA is partnering with the nine regional arts councils around Louisiana to administer these grants. The grant applications will be collected by office and each regional arts council will review the applications and select recipients for funding. Grant award amounts will be up to $1,500 each. Funding is limited and grants will be awarded based on eligibility criteria until funding capacity is reached in each region.
Eligibility criteria for the Individual Artist Relief Grant includes:
- The artist/applicant must be an individual artist, defined as one who is dedicated to producing artwork on a regular basis, for at least the past year, as a means of generating income and is able to provide at least two of these three items: a link to professional website or social media account, an uploaded résumé/CV/brief bio and at least three uploaded examples of work
- The artist/applicant must be able to describe how they have lost income as a working artist due to COVID-19 or other natural disasters that affected our state in 2020.
- The artist/applicant must be 18 years of age or older.
- The artist/applicant must be a resident of Louisiana.
- The artist/applicant must not be a current board member, honorary committee member, major funder, staff member or immediate family member of such a person of the Regional Arts Council administering this grant.
- The artist/applicant cannot apply on behalf of any organization, collective, company, band, group or ensemble.
- All applicants selected for funding must provide a valid ID, proof of residency and a W-9.
To apply, individual artists must create an account in the online grant platform Submittable. Once an account is created, the application and guidelines can be accessed through the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development Grant applications manager at culturaldevelopmentstateoflouisiana.submittable.com/submit.
Information and resources for the arts sector during the crisis are available at www.creativerelieflouisiana.org.