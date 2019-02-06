A row of fire trucks rolled out of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department's station on Stringer Bridge Road for the last time Sunday.
St. Amant Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said that for 46 years the fire station has been used as the community center for the area, hosting weddings, baby showers, graduation gatherings and funeral gatherings.
"So many filled sand bags and late nights surviving one hurricane after another or some sort of natural disaster," LeBlanc said.
The building did not survive the 2016 flood, and the fire department has not operated out of the building since August 2016, LeBlanc said. "We still kept fire trucks in the building, but we have not provided any day-to-day operations from the building since the flood hit the St. Amant community in 2016," he said.
Many old members, former fire chiefs, presidents, board members and volunteer firefighters gathered at the main station Sunday to watch the main fire trucks roll out of the main fire station for the last time, LeBlanc said.
One St. Amant couple and former longtime members, Coy and Diane Moran, drove their vehicle through the building's bay areas for the last time, to remember their wedding that took place in building more than 28 years ago.
"If you have lived in the St. Amant community for a long time, you will miss the longtime five-bay yellow building located on Stringer Bridge Road, that community residents built by hand more than 46 years ago," LeBlanc said.
"I can’t imagine the tens of thousands of calls and hundreds of thousands of hours of training that happened in this building," said longtime volunteer President Layne Gautreau, whose father-in-law, Lionel Babin, served as fire chief for many years.
Longtime Fire Chief Michael Lanoux and William Eddy laughed about the old fire trucks that would have to get a running start out of the building to get up the incline on to Stringer Bridge.
"Everybody in the St. Amant community has a story to tell and a memory to hold close to their heart in this 46-year-old building," LeBlanc said.
Demolition is expected to start this week, and a new building is planned for the site.