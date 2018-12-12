Employees of the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office raised $1,000 for the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center during October, which was Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In-house fundraisers included Pay to Wear Pink days and a walk-a-thon in which supporters pledged $1 for every 5,000 steps taken during October.
“As the Ascension Parish assessor, I am so proud that the employees of our office took it upon themselves to raise this money for such a good cause as the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales," Assessor M.J. "Mert" Smiley said. "My employees know that my wife is battling cancer and is using the services of Mary Bird Perkins in Gonzales for her radiation treatments. I would like to thank all of them for their donations and friendship."