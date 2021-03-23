Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University is ready to welcome new prospective students with a socially distanced, outdoor open house event on Saturday.
The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the FranU campus at 5414 Brittany Drive in Baton Rouge. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes for walking around campus. All visitors will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.
During the event, FranU will offer information about admission requirements, financial aid, academic programs, student organizations and more. There will be campus tours with current students, including visits to the Simulated Environment Teaching Hospital.
Open House highlights the more than 20 undergraduate and graduate programs FranU offers in the arts, sciences and health professions. Attendees will experience firsthand how FranU provides students relationship-based, interactive learning through our nationally recognized service learning, state-of-the-art simulation and engaging lab spaces.
Register for the event at franu.edu/open-house.