Dutchtown Griffins football 2018 senior spotlight
Hayden Willis: defensive end/linebacker
Hayden Willis has played nose guard for the Dutchtown High School Griffins during his three years on the defensive line, but that changes with his move to linebacker/defensive end this fall.
“I have only played on the defensive line as a varsity player, but I have the athleticism to play linebacker. This year calls for me to play there and do what’s best for the team,” Willis said.
The Griffins, under second-year head coach Guy Mistretta, has a plan to get better each day, and Willis feels like that has been accomplished so far.
“We did pretty well last season. We accomplished what coach Mistretta and the staff intended, which was to improve each day and be the best you can be,” Willis said.
The offseason has gone as planned in year two under Mistretta.
“The coaches have done a wonderful job preparing us for the upcoming season. We have improved physically and mentally, which can result in a more dominant team,” Willis said.
The team concept will always be a high priority for teams coached by Mistretta, and that is apparent to Willis.
“As a team, we plan to do everything to become the best team and our plan is to go further than last year. I have to help my team in every facet to get there,” he said.
“Hayden Willis has been our leader in the weight room and on the defense through spring and summer workouts,” Mistretta said.
Leadership from players like Willis can help the Griffins strive for greatness in 2018.
“I believe leadership is leading by example. I am not a big talker. Working hard and pushing myself in the weight room and on the field, this will push others to do the same when they see the success and benefits,” Willis said.
Just as Willis will be changing positions in the fall to help his team, the importance of leaving his mark is high on his priorities.
“I want to be remembered as someone who was never outworked. Success comes from focus, drive and willpower,” he said.
The Griffins football team has been successful since opening, and with players like Hayden Willis, that success is sure to continue.