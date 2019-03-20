When temperatures plummeted this winter, workers at CARA's House, the animal shelter for Ascension Parish, set up diesel-fueled heaters in the unheated room where dogs are kept in kennels.
Much of the diesel fuel is paid for by donations or delivered in person by donors. When the heaters are running, employees are paid to stay through the night to monitor the heaters, Reagan Daniel, chairman of the board for CARA's House, said last week. Heat lamps, mounted up high, are used, too.
But with a property tax passed by voters in December, in part for a new building that will house both the parish's animal shelter and animal control services, winter shouldn't be such a challenge in the future.
"We are very much looking forward to a new facility that will hopefully have a climate-controlled area for the dogs," Daniel said.
The new, 1-mill property tax went into effect this year and is expected to generate about $1.32 million annually, with proceeds to go toward shelter operations, animal control operations and the construction of the new, $2.5 million building.
The shelter, operated by the nonprofit Companion Animal Rescue of Ascension, is near Sorrento. The parish's Animal Control Department, which responds to calls about nuisance and dangerous animals, is in St. Amant.
At the shelter, dogs are kept in a building behind the main office building. Cats that aren't feeling well are kept in a portion of the main office building, but the majority of cats are kept in three temporary buildings that the shelter was able to get a few years ago with a grant from Petco. The areas for the cats are all climate-controlled.
While the first revenues from the tax won't actually be collected until early in 2020, the Ascension Parish Council is in the process of creating a public board that will oversee the new funds.
The first step will be the development and adoption of an ordinance creating the new public body, Council Chairman Teri Casso said.
Then the council will appoint the all-volunteer board after asking for applications from the community, she said.
"My hope is that one of the seats will be reserved for someone with a financial background and one reserved for a doctor of veterinary medicine, with shelter experience," Casso said.
The council wants a board "that is not only diverse, but capable of managing the taxpayers' dollars, and we need to be following best practices in that space," she said.
Casso said she hopes an ordinance creating the board will be in place as early as May.
A location for the new facility, "a modern shelter that will be better for the animals," hasn't yet been decided on, though several possible sites have been mentioned, said Bill Dawson, council member and former chairman.
In addition to paying for a new facility for animals, the tax revenues will provide for new services, too, like a low-cost spay-and-neuter program for pet owners and a "trap, neuter and release" program for feral cats, Daniel said.
"The tax passing (of the tax) was a blessing," she said.