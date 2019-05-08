Dutchtown High School Principal Carli Francois is a semifinalist for Louisiana high school principal of the year.
This is the fifth year in a row that Ascension Public Schools has a principal in the running for the state's top honor, according to a news release. The Louisiana Department of Education will announce teacher and principal of the year winners on July 19 at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards.
With a bachelor's degree in communications education and a teaching certification in English from Southeastern Louisiana University, Francois began her education career as a classroom teacher at St. James High School in 1998. In 2001, she returned to her alma mater, East St. John High School, to teach English and speech.
"I always loved school, and English was my favorite subject. Teaching at my alma mater was a wonderful experience because I got to teach alongside educators that inspired me," Francois said, according to a news release. "Then-principal Debra Schum was very progressive. In fact, in the early 2000s, ESJ had small learning communities with a Freshman Academy and participated in whole faculty study groups."
In 2005, the Francois family moved to Ascension Parish when Carli was hired by Conrad Braud to serve as an English and yearbook teacher at Dutchtown High School. "We moved here for the schools and our kids," said Francois. At the time, Reuben was 6, Olivia was 4, and Isabella was 2 years old.
"Here at Dutchtown High School, Kim Uzee was the teacher coach who supported me in my classroom. It made me curious about the position. I thought, 'I can do this and help other teachers. I have the potential to do more,'" Francois said. "I knew teaching was my thing, but having support was a game-changer. My scope grew from just helping students to helping students and other adults."
In 2007, she became a teacher coach at Dutchtown and pursued a master's degree in educational leadership from Southern University.
In 2009, Francois moved to Donaldsonville High School to serve as a mentor teacher. The following year, she was hired by East Ascension High School to serve as an assistant principal overseeing career and technical education.
In 2014, Francois became principal of Dutchtown High School, a position she has held for the past five years. "It is such a heavy responsibility, but such a huge blessing to be entrusted with the leadership of this school," Francois said. "I feel like a spokesperson and advocate for these kids. I am inspired daily by our students and their capacity for greatness. Our future is in excellent hands."
According to Carli, the "coolest" thing in high school is watching the change that takes place in students over a four-year period. Her greatest joy is observing the underdog succeed. "Most kids who walk through our doors will make it through high school with no problems. It is the ones who struggle to see themselves as college or career material who cross that stage that are my greatest joy as a principal. What an honor it is to be a part of the evolution of a life."
Dutchtown High School is one of the largest school in the state with 2,362 students and maintains consistently high academic achievements, according to a news release. In Louisiana's latest School Performance Score release, Dutchtown earned an A grade, as well as "Top Gains" and "Equity" honors. In order to earn the new "Equity Honoree" designation, students in various subgroups must perform at high levels. Of all Louisiana schools, Dutchtown High's economically disadvantaged students performed better than 91 percent, students of color performed better than 95 percent, and students with disabilities performed better than 91 percent, the release said.
As one of the largest high school in the state, it is not surprising that Francois' biggest challenge is the constant rapid enrollment growth. "We want to make sure structures are in place so that every Griffin is valued and is better as a result of being here. It is hard to make sure that is happening at the pace in which we are growing," Francois said.