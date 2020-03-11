This month, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host two programs to honor or welcome home Vietnam-area veterans, many who were shunned when they returned home from war years ago.
Veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are invited to attend and be honored for their service. Veterans will receive a commemorative pin and can sign up for a certificate of honor. Spouses of veterans who served during this time but are deceased will also receive a commemorative pin and can also request a certificate of honor.
The park foundation is a member of the Commemorative Partner Program. The program is designed for federal, state and local communities, veterans organizations and other nongovernmental organizations to assist the nation in thanking and honoring Vietnam veterans and their families.
The first event will be at 4 p.m. March 24 at the Donaldsonville Library. All area veterans and their families are invited to attend. You do not have to be a resident of Ascension Parish to receive this honor. Contact the library for a reservation at (225) 473-8052.
On March 28, at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, the second event will begin at 11 a.m.
For more information on either event, contact Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124 or ascvetspark@gmail.com.
"We invite the community to join us in honoring the approximately 2,700,000 American men and women served during this period," Whitney said in a news release. "This period was also the first time America failed to welcome its veterans back as heroes. Many veterans were attacked personally by their fellow countrymen, who opposed the war."
She said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates more than 500 Vietnam-area veterans die every day.