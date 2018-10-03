St. Amant Gators ride their defense and run game to victory
The St. Amant Gators rode the legs of K.J. Franklin and Lathan Bourgeois along with an opportunistic defense to beat St. James 31-21 at The Pit. Franklin ran for 234 yards and Bourgeois had 107, with each scoring two touchdowns.
“K.J. Franklin is playing at a high level; he is our leading rusher as well as a team captain," coach David Oliver said.
Bourgeois has taken the reins as the Gators' starting quarterback, getting better each week. “Lathan Bourgeois has emerged as our starting quarterback and showed steady growth in our pre-district games; the staff is looking for him to continue to improve heading into district," Oliver said.
The Gators jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 18-yard touchdown by Franklin and a 25-yard field goal by Matthew Parker. St. James responded with two touchdowns and led 14-10 at the half.
The Gator defense stepped up in the second half, forcing three turnovers. Gator defender Jordan Bennett intercepted a Shamar Smith pass and set up the Gator offense with decent field position. Franklin used his legs to score a 14-yard touchdown to give the Gators a 17-14 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Gators forced a Wildcat punt on the next series and Bourgeois found the end zone from five yards out after a sustained drive, extending the lead to 24-14.
Smith and the Wildcats returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and cut the lead to 24-21. The Gators responded again, capping a 80-yard drive with a Bourgeois touchdown, his second, and a 31-21 lead.
The Gator defense held St. James to 128 total yards, with most of those yards coming in the first half. St. Amant improved to 4-1 heading into district play.
“District play is always challenging, with Catholic plus our parish rivals (EA and Dutchtown); each week is a challenge that we look forward to,” Oliver said. The Gators are on the road this week against Catholic High.
Ascension Parish football recap Week 5
East Ascension (5-0) 21
St. Charles 2
The Spartan defense was stifling, giving up 180 total yards and forcing two turnovers. Quarterback Jason Wakefield threw a touchdown to Steven McBride and caught one from Cameron Jones. Da’Jon Jones returned an interception for a touchdown for a pick six in the third quarter.
Updated power ranking: #5
Lutcher 34
Dutchtown (3-2) 6
The Griffins were plagued by turnovers, penalties and poor field position. The Griffins' points came on a 100-yard interception return by Jordan Jackson. Special teams, normally outstanding, had a punt blocked for a touchdown.
Updated power ranking: #23
St Amant (4-1) 31
St James 21
Game recap above.
Updated Power Ranking: #12
Ascension Catholic (5-0) 46
Covenant Christian 6
Bulldogs scored early and often to start a second consecutive season with a 5-0 record. The defense was really good as well. Jamar Barber and Jai Williams combined for six touchdowns, and five touchdowns were called back. Rodney Blanchard kicked a 33-yard field goal.
Updated power ranking: #2
Ascension Christian (2-3) 39
Fisher 7
The Lions jumped out to a 25-0 halftime lead and won their second game of the season.
Quarterback Zach Diez, 21/31, 469 yards and four touchdowns
Wide receiver Tyler Cambre, 7-215, receiving two touchdowns
Derrick Varnado, 5-132, receiving two touchdowns
Jaden Burton, 6-112, rushing for one touchdown
Livonia 40
Donaldsonville (3-2) 18
Turnovers hurt the Tigers in this one, a total of four. Quarterback Treyveon Brown had a touchdown to DeVante LeBlanc. Christian Bell returned a kickoff 82 yards, and Savon Landry had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Updated Power Ranking: #10
Ascension Parish volleyball
Ascension Catholic (7-12) is now 3-0 in the district, with a home match against St. John coming up at 6 p.m. Oct. 4.
Ascension Christian (8-11)
Donaldsonville (2-4)
East Ascension (13-5)
St. Amant (11-9)
Dutchtown (16-2)