Capital Area United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is open for the 2021 tax season, which officially began Jan. 24, a news release said.
The VITA program provides free tax preparation throughout the year to individuals in the community, especially low-income workers, the elderly and individuals with disabilities, the release said.
VITA will run through Tax Day, April 15, with 22 permanent sites and seven mobile sites that will open for in-person appointments or for drop offs. United Way 211/CAUW is accepting appointments for VITA.
Volunteers will begin preparing taxes virtually through www.getyourrefund.org/CAUWBR. The virtual tax prep service is set to launch Feb. 7. The online service myfreetaxes.com opened Jan. 24, and clients will be able to do their own taxes for free.
VITA sites in the Zachary area include 5736 Rollins Road, Zachary, and Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker.
VITA sites in the Livingston Parish include Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, and Livingston Branch Library, 20390 Iowa St., Livingston.
VITA site in the includes Family Service Center, 9794 Bains Road, St. Francisville.
In Ascension Parish help with tax preparation by VITA can be found at Holy Rosary, 4450 La. 429, St. Amant, and River Parishes Community College Gonzales, 925 W Edenborne Parkway, Gonzales.
In addition to regular VITA sites, CAUW will bring back the annual Super Tax Day event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge. Super Tax Day is walk-in only, and no appointments will be accepted. No clients will be checked in after 3 p.m.
For information about other VITA sites and services, visit call 211, visit www.cauw.org/vita or text “freetaxes” to 313131.
Certified tax prep volunteers need the following documents to work on your taxes:
- Photo ID (for you and your spouse, if filing jointly)
- Social Security card or ITN for each family member of your household
- W-2 forms for all jobs, all 1099 or 1098 forms and information on other income received
- Child care provider name, address and tax ID number
- Checking and savings account numbers
- Last year’s tax return
- 1095-A Health Insurance Marketplace Statement (if applicable)
- Stimulus payments: IRS Letter 1444-C or bank verification of stimulus amount received (if applicable)
- Enhanced Child Tax Credit: IRS Letter 6419 (if applicable)
- Other relevant information about income and expenses