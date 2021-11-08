Ascension Catholic Bryce Leonard Coaches often talk about their season being broken down into three parts, the pre-district schedule, district action and playoffs. With the regular season complete, coaches can now focus on the third part, the most important to many, the road to a state championship.
That begins this week for St. Amant, East Ascension, Dutchtown, Donaldsonville and Ascension Catholic.
The Gators (7-2) are coming off an emotional 10-6 victory over East Ascension and will be the 10th seed (as of press time), their opponent will be 23rd, H.L. Bourgeois.
The Spartans (5-3) will be the 17th seed and travel to 16th-seed Southside of Lafayette.
The Griffins (5-4) come in at 26th and will travel to traditional power, Acadiana, seventh seed.
Donaldsonville broke a 4-game losing streak with a homecoming victory over Berwick High. The Tigers (5-4) will be the 21st seed and travel to district foe, Patterson 12th. The Tigers and the Lumberjacks played in week nine and the game went into overtime, and eventually, the Lumberjacks won.
Ascension Catholic (7-1) won its third consecutive district title and will be the ninth seed. The Bulldogs will travel to eighth-seed Central Catholic of Morgan City.
The football playoffs will again crown nine champions, five in the nonselect division and four in the select division. St Amant, East Ascension, Dutchtown and Donaldsonville will compete in the nonselect playoffs with an eye on playing for a state championship in the Caesars Superdome. Ascension Catholic will be playing for an opportunity to play at the Cajun Field in Lafayette for the D4 state championship.
Teams will now focus on opponents only in their class or division, unlike the regular season where teams play nondistrict games against other classification teams.
Good luck to our parish teams! There is one goal in mind when offseason workouts begin, end the season with a state championship, the ultimate ending and a memory that will last forever.
Cross Country update
In Class 5A Region 2, the Dutchtown boys finished the season in eighth place overall and East Ascension's Cameron Bourgeois finished ninth. The Dutchtown girls finished in fourth place.
Volleyball playoffs
The fourth-ranked Dutchtown Griffins (32-7) will play Southside on Thursday at the Cajundome in Lafayette. The Griffins defeated Ruston 3-0 in straight sets to advance to the state tournament. Senior Alexis Logarbo and Taylor Heeb lead the Griffins.