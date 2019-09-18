Aliens in The Pit Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Sep 18, 2019 - 1:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now St. Amant takes the field before kickoff against East Jefferson, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at The Pit in St. Amant, La. STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now The St. Amant student section, sporting an 'Aliens at the Beach' theme in the stands, cheer on the Gators against East Jefferson, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at The Pit in St. Amant, La. STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save With the "Aliens on the Beach" student section theme and dress for the night, the St. Amant Gators delivered on the field with a 41-20 home victory against East Jefferson. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ascension Weekly News Would you like to receive other news alerts? Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists See more sports on page ?????? refer to sports page. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email