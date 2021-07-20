The Ascension Catholic High School volleyball team lost in the Division V semifinals to Country Day, of Metairie, last fall, but heading into this season, the team's confidence is high.
“One of my goals each season is to give my team confidence to be a competitive team," said coach Janelle Leonard. "I want them to feel like they can compete with anyone."
Leonard heads into her 10th year as a head coach and her fourth season as the Bulldogs leader.
Leonard understands what it takes to be a state champ. Her Central Catholic team won it in 2003, and she played for Hall of Fame coach Sandy Fussell at Assumption High.
The Bulldogs beat several upper-classification teams last season, including Division II power Assumption on its way to the semifinals of Division V.
The Bulldogs have some good players to replace, including net players Mackenzie Marroy and Amelie Husers, plus the school's all-time leader in assists, Miranda Landry, and libero Maddie Tripode.
“We have to work a little harder this year as we have many new and inexperienced players. They will have to step up in the roles we lost from last season,” Leonard said.
Seniors Ella Lemann and Madisyn Cassard return as outside hitters; they have experience on the varsity level and will be counted on to be leaders. Junior defensive specialist/libero Raegan Tripode returns after getting some valuable court time last season.
Junior middle hitter Kaitlyn Brooks returns and is a talented player at the net. Junior Alyse Ourso will be counted on as a middle and outside hitter. The Bulldogs also return sophomore Allie Griffin; she is an outside hitter and is one of the top servers for ACHS.
Newcomers include Junior Emmie Lambert and sophomore Karlie Chaney.
“Karlie and Emmie will fill the setter’s positions. I have not decided if we run a one setter or two; both have been working hard and have done a tremendous job this summer. Emmie could be a defensive specialist for us,” Leonard said.
The Bulldogs were dominant at the net last season. The leaders with kills have graduated, so new faces must step up.
“Overall, we may not be as dominant at the net, but the girls will work and compete,” Leonard said.
The Bulldogs have a large freshman class coming in and Leonard said she is excited about their potential.
“This freshmen group is passionate, they work hard, and many are natural athletes. The future looks bright for our program,” Leonard said.
As always, the Bulldogs will play upper-classification teams as they prepare for district and the playoffs.
“I believe it is safe to say that most of our teams in district will be rebuilding with experienced players moving on," Leonard said. "Our matches with St. John are always great, as well as Ascension Christian in district. In our division, Country Day will be a power as well as McGehee. Catholic of Pointe Coupee will likely be in the same boat as us, losing their most dominant players."
ACHS finished 19-11 last season and will be looking for that elusive state championship.
“We are working hard this summer with weights and conditioning and games at the Wellness Center in Thibodaux. We are attending two team camps coming up," Leonard said.
With the season approaching, you can tell the excitement is ramping up for volleyball.
“Some of our opponents may beat us, but they wont outwork us. We won’t go down without a fight," Leonard said.