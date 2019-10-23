Thursday

Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Baked bone-in chicken with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables, white dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie

Halloween Party: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

Monday

Menu: Beef patty with pepper and onion gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, white dinner roll, fudge snack cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Gospel Music-Etta Brown: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Southern Ag Nutrition Ed: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, seasoned turnip greens, pickled beets, cornbread, margarine, Mandarin oranges

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales (sponsored by Cannon Hospice)

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken breast with barbecue sauce, baked beans, buttered cabbage, whole-wheat bread, chocolate chip cookie

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales 

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Oct. 31

Menu: Halloween Special — Roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, strawberry-kiwi juice, pecan pie

Centers Closed for CAAA Health Fair at Lamar-Dixon Exhibition Hall.

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

