It's fair time Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant.
The church grounds will be turned into a fall carnival setting as music, food, games and rides are open for visitors
The festival will be Oct. 25-28, with rides operating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
On Thursday, The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Ascension Parish Fire District 1 join to host trick-or-treat stations where kids can pick up safe treats from area businesses and nonprofits.
Highlights of this year's festival will include jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, a car show, live and silent auctions, a kids' fishing tournament, rides, games, and lots of food.
Music will be presented by the Hoyt Cuti Band, Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours, Midlife Crisis, Foret Tradition, The Chase Tyler Band, Mike Broussard & Night Train, and Party at Joe's.
For information and ride bracelets, visit www.geauxlafete.com.