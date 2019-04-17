THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
STORY CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to noon, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by River Road African American Museum Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Children 6 and under may need help. (225) 647-3955.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY
SPRING ART CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon each day, River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Fee is $22 per single day or $100 for the five-day camp. Each day they will have art projects for your child to demonstrate their creativity and imagination. Register early, slots fill up fast. Call at (225) 644-8496 to register or visit riverregionartassociation.org.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish Libraries will be closed due to the holiday.
SATURDAY
EASTER EGG SCAVENGER HUNT: 2 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Kids sign in when they get there to receive a basket to collect 5 different colored eggs found in the store. After finding 5 eggs, return back to the sign in table for their Easter candy. For children ages 2-10. cabelas.com.
CABELA'S CRUISE IN: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A night of fun, cars and music. All cars are welcome. Each Cruise-In will benefit a different organization. cabelas.com.
SUNDAY
ANNUAL ASCENSION CHAMBER SPRING SPRINT 5K: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., Gonzales City Hall, 120 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Join in for the Ascension Chamber Spring Sprint 5K. The course will be a fun classic route through the middle of Gonzales starting at City Hall and starting and ending in the tree-lined Irma Boulevard. Bring a bag of canned goods for donations for the Ascension Food Banks. Register at active.com or call (225) 647-7487.
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish Libraries will be closed due to the holiday.
TUESDAY
INTERNET BASICS: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This class is intended for people with little or no experience with the Internet of the World Wide Web. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how it works and learn how to use Microsoft Internet Explorer. (225) 647-3955.
ANGER CONTROL TRAINING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 1112A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. This program has been in use for over 30 years in schools, community agencies, juvenile institutions, and other settings. 10 weeks at $10 per week. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us.
ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1112-A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. A 10-week class with evidence-based and clinically proven curriculum that is accredited by the National Anger Management Association. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us. $10 per class.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
FAUX STAINED GLASS PAINTING: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Create faux stained glass using picture frames and paint at the library. For teens in grades 6-12. (225) 622-3339.
DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Join the library as they celebrate Adam Rubin's hilarious No. 1 bestselling book, "Dragons Love Tacos." Make fire-breathing dragon crafts, salsa slime and play a fun game of Pin the Fire on the Dragon. Designed for children ages 5-10, but all ages are invited to attend. (225) 473-8052.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
GARDENING IN ASCENSION — JUST KEEPS GROWING! SPRING PLANT SWAP AND GARDENING TIPS AND QUESTIONS: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A panel of Master Gardeners will have gardening tips and answer gardening questions. There will be an opportunity to participate in an old-fashioned tradition — a plant swap. Bring labeled plants, cuttings, bulbs, or seeds to exchange with local gardeners. You will leave with lots of information as well as new plants for your garden. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
RIVER ROAD THEATER COMPANY MEETING: 3:30 p.m. both days, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by artist in residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
THE FOUR "Ms" OF MOTHER GOOSE: MONEY, MAPPING, MOVEMENT & MEASUREMENT: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Accompany your preschoolers while they start developing pre-math and science skills through a four-week series of entertaining hands-on activities and stories. Designed for preschoolers, ages 3-6. Registration is required and space is limited. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
April 25
SHARPIE TIE DYE: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St. Did you know that you could use Sharpie markers to create a neat tie-dye effect? All materials are provided in this hands-on workshop. This outreach program is designed for teens, but everyone is welcome. (225) 473-8052.
DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Designed for children ages 5-10, but all ages are invited to attend. (225) 647-3955.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. (225) 647-3955.
STARTING THURSDAY
"WEST SIDE STORY": 7 p.m., Ascension Community Theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers. $20-30 at actgonzales.org.
ONGOING
PHOTOS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY: Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny to receive one free photo per family. Photo times: Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Cabelas.com.