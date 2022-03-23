Ascension Icon top 16 finalists and judges panel are ready for its 10th annual singing competition set for 6 p.m. March 31 at the Lamar Dixon Trademart building.

Auditions were held at DeFrances Academy of Dance in Prairieville on March 4.

Ascension Icon is a fundraiser to benefit the Ascension Fund's Teacher Grant program.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ascension-icon-2022-tickets-292864414347.

Finalists include:

  • Steven Allen: St. Amant High
  • Anna Blanchard: St. Theresa Middle
  • Jasmine Blanchard: East Ascension High
  • Madeline Boeckmann: St. Amant High
  • Hillary Brignac: St. Amant High
  • Mallory Commander: Dutchtown High
  • Mark Ellis: Dutchtown High
  • Kaylee Gomez: St. Amant High
  • Ayden Hymel: Dutchtown High
  • Cadence Jenkins: Dutchtown High
  • Marlie McLellan: Dutchtown High
  • Kyla O’Deay: Dutchtown High
  • Bella Porta: RPCC Early College
  • Audrey Soulier: East Ascension High
  • Allie Sullivan: Dutchtown High
  • Titan Thomas: Dutchtown High