Ascension Icon top 16 finalists and judges panel are ready for its 10th annual singing competition set for 6 p.m. March 31 at the Lamar Dixon Trademart building.
Auditions were held at DeFrances Academy of Dance in Prairieville on March 4.
Ascension Icon is a fundraiser to benefit the Ascension Fund's Teacher Grant program.
For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ascension-icon-2022-tickets-292864414347.
Finalists include:
- Steven Allen: St. Amant High
- Anna Blanchard: St. Theresa Middle
- Jasmine Blanchard: East Ascension High
- Madeline Boeckmann: St. Amant High
- Hillary Brignac: St. Amant High
- Mallory Commander: Dutchtown High
- Mark Ellis: Dutchtown High
- Kaylee Gomez: St. Amant High
- Ayden Hymel: Dutchtown High
- Cadence Jenkins: Dutchtown High
- Marlie McLellan: Dutchtown High
- Kyla O’Deay: Dutchtown High
- Bella Porta: RPCC Early College
- Audrey Soulier: East Ascension High
- Allie Sullivan: Dutchtown High
- Titan Thomas: Dutchtown High