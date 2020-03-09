GONZALES - There isn't a lot visible to the eye to show that a $15 million sewer system expansion project that started in 2015 is finished and up and running, but it's all there.

And that means Gonzales is ready to grow.

New pipes running under Interstate 10 itself, as well as beneath La. 44 south of the interstate, now connect the southern part of Gonzales with the city's wastewater treatment facility on the north side of the interstate.

New, larger pumps at the facility, as well as a second aerated pond there, are in operation, as well as two new sewer system pump stations on either side of La. 44.

It's all part of work that began in 2016, with a $15 million loan from the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The state finished a recent inspection of the system upgrades and there will likely be a few more inspections in the future, as the city and its contractors finish up a "punch list" of small, remaining work items, City Engineer Jackie Baumann said last week.

"We are ready for new development," she said.

Anticipating growth coming to Gonzales south of I-10, the city — with the help of local GSA Consulting Engineers, designer of the expansion project — began the loan pre-application process in 2013, Baumann said.

The state awarded the loan to Gonzales in 2015.

The loan is already mostly paid off with existing city taxes, user fees and sewer impact fees, Baumann said.

New development has already come to the city south of I-10 in the form of the 344-acre, mixed-use Conway development, where homes are now being built and sold.

The Ascension Parish School Board owns property next to Conway that might one day be the site of a school, and other undeveloped land remains in the area, Baumann said.

"When those areas are built, the city will be ready with sewer services," she said.

The new upgrades at the city's wastewater treatment plant, though, serve the entire city, not only newly developed areas south of the interstate, Baumann said.

The entire multi-phase project also began in 2016 with the rehabilitation of the city's older sewer lines, many of which had been put in during the 1950s.

"Our folks worked very well together to get all this accomplished," Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.