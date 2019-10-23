A Boo with the Badge family night, featuring representatives of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Fire District No. 1, will kick off the La Fête des Bayous festival Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 La. 429, St. Amant.
The free trick-or-treating will begin at 4 p.m. for special-needs children who may be sensitive to crowds, and open to everyone else from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Talent After Dark talent show will begin at 6 p.m.
Along with jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, a car show, carnival rides and nightly fireworks, festival highlights will include:
- Allison Collins performance from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 1
- 5K Nun Run on Nov. 2, with early-bird discount registration open through Oct. 18
- L’Esprit des la Fete tribute honoring veterans at 9 a.m. Nov. 2
- Saturday performances by DJ Dolla Bill at 1 p.m., That '70s Band at 5:30 p.m. and Parish County Line at 8 p.m. Nov. 2
- Sunday performances by Mike Broussard & Night Train at 12:30 p.m. and Party at Joe’s at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3
- An outdoor Mass (bring lawn chairs) and Blessing of the Graves at 10 a.m. Nov. 3.
Discounted ride-all-weekend bracelets are $60. For festival information, race registration and ride bracelets, visit www.geauxlafete.com.