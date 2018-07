The North Oaks Dietetic Internship Program held its 2018 graduation ceremony on June 7. From left are Internship Director Leslie Ballard, graduates Lyell Turner, Jacey Busbice, Beth Serigny, Kristen Salles, Derek Miketinas, Dajanae Johnson, Molly Kaiser, Cora Glaser and Emily Wignall and North Oaks Nutritional Services Director Ann McDaniel-Hall.