Morgan Boudreaux Thibodeaux, a 2000 graduate of St. Theresa Middle, has been selected as St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle’s 2022 Distinguished Graduate.
Thibodeaux is a registered nurse and finds time to be an active member of the school’s Advisory Board, church parish and is a former Home and School president.
"She has an abundance of school spirit and willingness to help in whatever way she can," a news release from the school said. "She is someone who is admired by others and is often sought out for advice by her peers."
“While attending St. Theresa, I realized that Catholic education could be a great adjunct to the faith based learning that happens within the walls of the home," Thibodeaux said. "From the day I found out that I was having a baby, I knew my desire was for my children to attend Catholic school. I am blessed that my two older children and now my youngest will have walked the halls of St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle.”