A St. Amant man, accused of making a verbal threat to employees of G.W. Carver Primary School in Gonzales, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Bay Country, Florida, said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.
The Sheriff's Office learned of the threat to school employees late Tuesday evening.
Brandon Henry, 26, identified by the Sheriff's Office as the suspect who made the threat, was arrested in Florida on counts of terrorizing, reckless operation and improper telephone communication, Webre said in a statement.
Henry will be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail upon extradition.
The Sheriff's Office increased its presence on the G.W. Carver campus on Wednesday as a precaution.
