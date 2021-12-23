The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 9-16:
Dec. 9
Martin, Ronald K., 18190 Manchac Acres Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Wells, Kristy A.: 24721 West St., Springfield; Age: 37; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Williams, Jamarias: 142 Pleasant Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Mack, Penny V.: 223 W. 15th St., Larose; Age: 52; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance
Smiley, Audie L.: P.O Box 336, Darrow; Age: 60; possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Montet, Tristian: 8306 Brittany Road, Sorrento; Age: 25; theft less than $1,000
Currie, Malik Patrick: 40014 Woodland Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery
Sanderson, Jah-Nay Lein: 122 River Pointe, Laplace; Age: 20; domestic abuse battery
Wells, Kristy A.: 24721 West St., Springfield; Age: 37; in for court
Messina, Ashley Marie: 724 E. Berna; Age: 42; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 10
Sanchez, Gina F.: 24900 Kendalwood Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 36; state probation violation, contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited;, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts vehicular negligent injuring, no seat belt, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while Intoxicated-third
Metrejean, Jonathan Lee: 118 Green Gable Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (morphine)
Joseph, Deiondra: 301 Assumption St., Napoleonville; Age: 26; monetary instrument abuse
Lawless, Ashley Lynn: 8390 Brittany Tower Road, Sorrento; Age: 29; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/all other violations of protective orders
Breaux, Jermaine Michael: 125 Oakridge Ave., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, criminal trespass/all other theft less than $1,000
Hunter, Reggie: 17950 Airline Highway, No. 216, Prairieville; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Daggs, Dumarkus Anthony: 202 Martin Luther King Road, Napoleonville; Age: 24; bank fraud
Davila, Sarah: 42349 Pebblestone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 31; domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated battery
Laiche, Tandy L.: 8106 Shelly St., Sorrento; Age: 43; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Manuel Jr., Gregory: 17365 JT Roddy Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft
Betit, Jacob Jordan: 12235 Bertrand Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant
Edwards, Nicholas Kade: 11117 Johnnie Mae Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Tilley, Julien: 37313 La. 74 No. 148, Geismar; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Davis, Derius Djuan: 5100 Horseshoe Drive, Alexandria; Age: 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud
Dec. 11
Pagan, Micha Wayne: 42421 La. 30 No. 34, Gonzales; Age: 49; domestic abuse battery
Durand, Justin: 15433 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Rodrigue, Keshawn Monique: 11234 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Medrano, Eric: 13750 Chalmette St., Baton Rouge; Age: 33; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons
Williams, Reginald Anthony: 35120 La. 1 N, Donaldsonville; Age: 36; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Shampine, Anthony George: 41366 Glen Williams Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lawson, Jessica Ann: 125 Waterplant Road, Gray; Age: 29; rented or leased motor vehicles-obtaining by false representation/etc.-failure to return; defenses-penalties, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Simmons, Shawn: 18586 Red Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 46; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, operating vehicle while license is suspended, theft less than $1,000
Medine, Kirt J.: 45075 Huntington Drive, St. Amant; Age: 60; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/all other
Frederick Jr., Kelly L.: 14138 Bourque Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; simple battery, battery of a dating partner
Dec. 12
Miller, Nakitta: 929 1/2 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Smith Jr., Calvin: 8222 Kingview St., St. James; Age: 52; resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Washington, Gilbert L.: 7272 Cayette St., St James; Age: 57; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Latiolais, Bruce D.: 38208 Debbie St., Prairieville; Age: 34; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Frank, Darius D.: 39131 Pirogue Ave., Gonzales; Age: 30; aggravated assault with a firearm
Smith, Shawn Jerome: 2281 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lamberth, Morgan Caroline: 18540 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville; Age: 22; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Alanna: 14377 W. Worthey, Gonzales; Age: 18; theft less than $1,000
Pointer, Ceiasia: 43083 Weber City Road 6, Gonzales; Age: 18; theft less than $1,000
Dec. 13
Gomez, Jed C.: 42181 Jamie Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Hunt, Adam Leroy: 1501 Tony St., No. 8, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Vicknair, Spring C.: 8400 Annie Oak Drive, Sorrento; Age: 31; domestic abuse battery
Tucker, Jason M.: 45208 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Allen, Jadarrius: 10556 Clearview Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, organized retail theft $1,000 to $5,000
Herring, James Kenneth: 1590 Court St., Port Allen; Age: 53; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Scioneaux, Michael Paul: 20285 Toni Lane, Plaquemine; Age: 52; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Dec. 14
Leblanc, Angela Louise: 37113 White Road, No. 1, Prairieville; Age: 42; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Danner, Billy: 14453 Ridgewood Ave., Prairieville; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, theft less than $1,000
Lee, Myron Beau: 2019 S. Woodlawn Ave., Gonzales; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dempsey Jr., Jackie Demoin: 39008 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales; Age: 22; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary (all others)
Mills, Derrick Christoper: 221 E. Weber St., Apt. 4, Gonzales; Age: 43; no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while Intoxicated-third
Forrest, Regina Baham: 10253 La. 442, Tickfaw; Age: 51; residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000
Sanders, Patrick Dewayne: 2220 S. Richland Ave., Gonzales; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Barnes, Devonte': 14129 Burt Allen Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; simple burglary (all others), criminal conspiracy
Ellis, Brianna: 5206 Seneca Drive, Darrow; Age: 20; simple burglary (all others), criminal conspiracy
Dec. 15
Thevenot, Josh Anthony: 40157 Autumn Breeze Ave., Prairieville; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery
Hodge, Steven Shawn: 7550 Pecue Lane No. 32, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; resisting an officer, simple burglary (all others), four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Kennedy, Atoras Nakia: 4817 Perryville Road, Collinston; Age: 47; maximum speed limit, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-second
Huggins, Jaylon Mekhi: 9291 Highland Oaks, Zachary; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Franklin, Jarell: 6100 Margaret Drive Apt. 22, Saint Gabriel; Age: 18; attempted first-degree murder
Green, Creshe: 336 E. 26th St., Reserve; Age: 33; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Gray, Mary Ann: 9369 West Park Lane, Gonzales; Age: 52; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery, aggravated second-degree battery
Watts, Cody J.: 39341 Tucker Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; violations of protective orders
Dec. 16
Olinde, Brandon: 12377 Casey Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, second-degree battery
Holden, Christopher Lane: 42245 Moody Dixon Road No. 20, Prairieville; Age: 40; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)