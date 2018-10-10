THURSDAY

Public School

Ascension gumbo and rice, green beans, potato salad, diced pears, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Turkey and gravy, steamed rice, green beans, salad cup, orange wedges, cheese biscuits, milk

Choice Thursday: Taco salad or baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned peas, apple, roll, milk

Catholic School

Hamburger, tator tots, salad cup with pickle, strawberry cup, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack or smacker

MONDAY

Public School

No School — Fall Break

Catholic School

Hot dog with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry cranberry-raisins, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

No School — Fall Break

Catholic School

Chicken parmesan with pasta, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School 

Chicken stew and rice, corn, green beans, pear halves, whole wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, milk

Choice: Turkey snack pack or mini corn dog

OCT. 18

Public School

Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken nuggets 

Catholic School

Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta — watermelon, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato 

View comments