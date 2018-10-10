THURSDAY
Public School
Ascension gumbo and rice, green beans, potato salad, diced pears, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Turkey and gravy, steamed rice, green beans, salad cup, orange wedges, cheese biscuits, milk
Choice Thursday: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned peas, apple, roll, milk
Catholic School
Hamburger, tator tots, salad cup with pickle, strawberry cup, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or smacker
MONDAY
Public School
No School — Fall Break
Catholic School
Hot dog with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry cranberry-raisins, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
No School — Fall Break
Catholic School
Chicken parmesan with pasta, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Chicken stew and rice, corn, green beans, pear halves, whole wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, milk
Choice: Turkey snack pack or mini corn dog
OCT. 18
Public School
Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken nuggets
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta — watermelon, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato