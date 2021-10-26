The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 14-21:
Oct. 14
ReinhaRoadt II, David Bruce: 37233 La. 621, Prairieville; Age: 47; theft $1,00 but less than $5,000, forgery, bank fraud
Thibodeaux, Cameron James: 1585 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; simple criminal damage to property $1,00 to $50,000
Williams, Manzie: 14086 Airline La. 524, Gonzales; Age: 23; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Rivere, Chad F.: 25589 La. 16, Denham Springs; Age: 40; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace / language/ disoRoaderly conduct
Smith, Jamar JeraRoad: 2281 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jackson, Carlos Montrell: 39071 Cornerview Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; state probation violation
Oct. 15
Smith, Rachael M.: 11521 Tannis Road, St Amant; Age: 28; driving on roadway laned for traffic, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive- Louisiana jurisdiction, operating while intoxicated; resisting an officer
McAlister, Muncy G.: 15834 Varnado Road, Walker, arraignment, Age: 62, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Sanders, Kayler: 214 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gonzales, Anthony: 433 Brooks Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78408, arraignment Age: 27; general speed law, fugitive from other state jurisdiction
Watkins Jr., Randell Anthony: 2116 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant
Weigle, Ashley E.: 16224 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000 (felony)
Jenkins, Keith Randy: 6500 Audubon Blvd., Sorrento; Age: 33; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Miller, Christopher Anthony: 33 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 46; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Oct. 16
Gibbs, Ronald: 1803 Main St., Sorrento, arraignment Age: 30; theft less than $1,000, simple battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Willams, Kennedy John: arraignment, Age: 57; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Ward, Lamont Montrell: 3912 S. I-10 W. 344, Metairie; Age: 23; violations of Protective orders, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bolding, Fitell Rascan: 39041 Jupiter Ave., Darrow; Age: 24; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (felony), simple burglary
Landry, Kalyn Marie: 1809 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, child passenger restraint system, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Matte, Mistalyn Desiree: 12437 O'Neal Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Oct. 17
Sharp, Preston Scott: 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age: 25; parole violation,aggravated assault, aggravated second degree battery
Demby, De'Andre L.: 1005 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 25; view through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, possession of Schedule II CDS (amphetamine), operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Prescott, Kaylen Nicole: 211 Church St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; possession of Schedule II CDS (amphetamine), illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Parrish, Brandi M.: 11536 Mary Lee Drive, Denham Springs, arraignment, Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Wilson, Kisha: 2228 Burnside Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bennett, Darien Trenel" 39075 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 26; surety, parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000, aggravated assault with a firearm, second degree battery, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (amphetamine)
Leblanc, Shawn Joseph: 17311 Valmon Roddy Road 13, Prairieville; Age: 50; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (amphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Oct. 18
Tullier Jr., John G.: 12415 Camelia Road, St. Amant; Age: 56; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (amphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant
Rouyea, Spencer Lane: 44319 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (amphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant
Carlson Jr., Rodney J.: 12415 Camelia Road, St. Amant; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription
Morris, Christina: 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 19; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (amphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, resisting an officer
Garner, Brandy L.: 39299 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; possession of Schedule III CDS (suboxone), prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia
Sheppard, Tammy Lynn: 1915 Ellerslie Drive, Baton Rouge ; Age: 53; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000 (felony), theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony)
Johnson, Siravid Delance: 37140 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dorsey Jr., Mark: 40523 Cross Rodge Ave., Gonzales; Age: 26; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Brown, Alvin: 911 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 67; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson III, Jeffery A.: 101 Riverhouse Place 208, Baton Rouge; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, second degree Murder/attempt, aggravated criminal damage to property
Parker, Denisha Renee: 13302 Shamrock Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders, battery of a dating partner
Marshall, Jayson: 3122 N.W. Kinyon, Lawton, Oklahoma, arraignment, Age: 33; theft less than $1,000
Fisher, Sabrina: 18142 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville; Age: 22; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons, crime or CDS (felony), manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I CDS
Oct. 19
Mire, Matthew R.: 17800 La. 444, Livingston; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, first degree murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000 (felony), home invasion (battery), illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, first degree murder/attempt, flight from an officer, first degree murder/attempt, first degree murder
Clifton, Rusty J: 18506 Manchac Point Road, Prairieville; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony)
Garrison, Keisha: 521 West Bordelon St., Gonzales; Age: 32; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony)
Oct. 20
Villenurve, David P.: 304 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Harness, Arron Christopher: address unknown, Arraignment Age: 39; yattery of a dating partner
Richey, Shane A.: 42627 Wynstone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 50; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, parole violation, issuing worthless checks, theft , intimidating, impeding or injuring witnesses; simple assault, violations of protective orders, simple battery
Cantrelle Jr., Walter A.: 75 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; Age: 68; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia
Solomon, Kenyatti: 35497 Mount Calvary Church Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; contraband defined; certain activities Regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited;, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams (misdemeanor), prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, cruelty to animals; simple and aggravated
Oct. 21
Jones, Anthony: 3350 La. 1 S. 7, Donaldsonville; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment, simple battery,