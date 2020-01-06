Patrick O’Connor, a member of the board of the Society of Louisiana Irises, gave a presentation on “Louisiana Irises: From the Wild to the Garden” during the November meeting of the Gonzales Garden Club, held at the St. Amant home of the club's vice president, Mary Jo Pohlig.
Master Gardener Elizabeth Saffell was also a guest at the meeting.
O’Connor discussed the five native species of Louisiana irises and their history. He explained how the perennials progressed from early native plants to modern cultivars through hybridization. Propagation, care and feeding of irises in water and in regular garden beds were highlighted. Consistent moisture, at least a half-day of sunlight, soil with organic matter, periodic 8-8-8 fertilizer applications, and 2 to 3 inches of mulch were recommended practices for success.
O’Connor’s information about irises can be found at zydecoirises.com. Gardens featuring irises in bloom in the spring include plantings by the Greater New Orleans Iris Society in New Orleans City Park near the golf course, the Besthoff Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art, Longue Vue House and Gardens in Metairie, and the Botanic Gardens at Independence Park in Baton Rouge.
O’Connor brought three containers of rooted irises as door prizes. Club members Conchita Richey and Janis Poche brought bare-root iris rhizomes so that each member could leave with at least three cuttings. Three members brought vertical line floral designs for critique. President Jamie Trisler distributed handouts of “The Homemaker’s Color Wheel” to help members relate flower colors to room colors and to combine flower colors correctly within an arrangement itself. November's horticulture hint was to plant pansies and violas with bone meal as fertilizer. Also, seeds for poppies, sweet peas, love in the mist, and larkspur can be planted directly into flower beds this month.
Hostesses Mary Jo Pohlig, Cynthia Cagnolatti, Barbara McCormick, Conchita Richey, Dana Teepell and Jamie Trisler provided Mexican cuisine. After the program, the main course of pinto bean soup, King Ranch chicken enchiladas, Mexican corn casserole and cole slaw were served. Desserts of caramel pumpkin cake and brownies finished the lunch break.
Separately, Gonzales Garden Club members recently shared their knowledge with clients at Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Center in Gonzales. which serves people with early to mild-state Alzheimer’s and dementia-related disorders. The club members demonstrated how to create flower arrangements and helped the clients make their own with the assistance of center staff members Claire LeBlanc, Dianne Woods and Lateidro Jackson.