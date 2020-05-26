The St. Amant High School Class of 2020 graduates at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at The Pit football stadium
The class is led by valedictorian Josie DuBois, the daughter of Toby and Fran DuBois. She plans to attend BYU to study nursing and eventually become a nurse practitioner. She has maintained a 4.84 GPA during her high school career. She was awarded the American Legion Award and the Presidential Excellence Award.
DuBois was a four-year member of the school cheer team where she served as the captain her senior year. She also was a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club, Gator to Gator mentorship program, Gator Rally, Gymnastics team, 2019 Homecoming Court, 2020 Prom Court and she represented her school at Louisiana Girls’ State.
Catherine Rhonda North, the daughter of Rhonda North and the sister of Elizabeth Sexton, Jennifer Hue, Benjamin North, Adam North and Andrew North; is the salutatorian. North has maintained a 4.812 GPA over the course of her high school career while taking AP, dual enrollment and honors courses.
North was a member of Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta Club, National Honor Society, Gator to Gator Mentorship Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Students Club, French Club and Science Club. She served as the Beta and Mu Alpha Theta Club president. She held various leadership positions through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Students, Gator to Gator and French Clubs. During the 2019-2020 school year, she served as the Louisiana State District 4 Mu Alpha Theta Governor. She has dedicated over 400 hours of service to the community while in high school.
North plans to study biomedical engineering and business management at Mississippi State University and plans to become a veterinarian and open her own clinic.
The class also includes:
Arianna N. Abdullah **%
Nicole Alexxandra Acosta **$
Celina Maria Adair **
Chloe Annabelle Adams **$
Connor Jason Adams **$
Brooklyn A'laiya Aikens **%
Serena Skye Alaniz %
Abby Marie Albarado #%
Jordan Anthony Albarado #%
Brandon Shane Aleman %
Braxton Lee Alexander %
Brett Michael Allen **$
Jonathan Mikhail Allen %
Jesse Marie Allison **$
Bianca Marie Ancale **%
Derrick Skyler Andermann #
Brennen Michael Anderson #%
Elaina Paige Anderson **%
Alexys Nicole Andrade
Jasmine Cecile Anny **%
Lennon Grace Arceneaux
Alexis Marie Ardoin **$
Dalayisa Ona'mona' Armant #
Victor Osmed Armenta **$
Hunter Shane Arnold #
Kayla Michelle Ashton #$
Kristopher Lee Atkinson %
Rylan Denay Aucoin #
Javin Dwayne Augillard
Esmeralda Avelar **%
Anne Claire Babin **$
Aubree Renee Babin **
Blythe Kennedy Babin **$
Jackson Andrew Babineaux %
Sarah Elizabeth Badon **$
Kole Glynn Baker %
Jamir Adam Paul Baptiste #%
Victor Jesus Barajas Rodriguez %
Camryn Elizabeth Barker
Destin Joshua Barker
Bryson Michael Barras %
Trinity Ani Bartlett **%
Austin John Bascom **$
Baily Gabrielle Bashrum
Claire Isabella Bates **$
Broc Nelson Becnel #%
Jordan Robert Bennett %
Darianna Sharmirea Bergeron **$
Ethan Blake Berteau %
Jodi Layne Bickham #$
Madeline Rose Billingsley #%
Reece Michael Blanchard #$
William Alfred Boeneke #%
Madison Elizabeth Bonneval #
Victoria Ann Boone **$
Dustin Wayne Boudloche %
Adam John Bourgeois #
Addie Lane Bourgeois **%
Alexis Raye Bourgeois **
Grant Timothy Bourgeois #%
Lathan Michael Bourgeois **%
Layna Jae Bourgeois
Adam Jacques Bourque **$
Evelyn Ann Braud #$
Brianna Marie Breaux **%
Cameron Evans Breaux %
Melissa Briceno **$
Darrel Gerard Bridgewater
Ben Gregory Brignac **$
Kaylee Grace Brignac %
Kyla Blair Brignac **$
Mattieson Allyne Brito
Dawson Reed Brock #
Mason Joseph Broussard **%
Thalan Jean Marie Broussard #%
Scott Michael Brown **$
Corey James Brownell **%
Tyler Jon Brumfield
Emily Faye Brunet **
Lauren Ann Bruno
Darrell James Buggage %
Jonathan Maurice Buquet #%
Noah Michael Burgess **$
Destiny Beshae Burl #
Brianna Victoria Burnthorne **$
Martin Andres Bustos Alfaro $
William Brook Cagayao
Reagan Charlotte Calvert **$
Jacob Reid Cardwell %
Jordan Michael Carlton
Slayden Scott Carpenter
Ethan Patrick Douglas Carter %
Jeranai' Monia' Carter #
Maria Xetzelly Castro **$
Ashton Miguel Ceballos
Kaitlyn Brooke Childress **%
Alexis D'shay Lynn Cobb
Kelsie Marie Colligan
Nicholas Cody Collins **%
Kennedy Suzanne Comeaux **$
Cade Christopher Conyers **$
Madison Eve Cornett **
Ernecia Jah'fay Coupel
Claire Ashlie Couvillion **$
Ashton Grace Crittenden **$
Eva Marie Crochet **$
Justine Rebecca Crooks **%
Caleb Domenico Cuti
James Joseph Daigle **%
Anna Aaliyah Daley
Sydney Gabriella Daniels **$
Cort Evan Decoteau
Seth Braiden Decoteau
Casen Amelia Decuir %
Ty Matthew Dedon **%
Peyton Zane Degruise **$
Laney N. Delacerda #
Matthew Layne Delaune **%
Dylan James Deliphose %
Wanyedaisa Nicole Delmore
She Taja De Jyrian Deverteuil #
Michael Anthony Dicarlo Jr. #
Kyler Dwayne Donaldson %
Rl Downs III **$
Kailey Lynne Dufour #$
Draven Michael Duncan %
Trevor Burkett Dunne
Carson James Duplessis #%
Grace Jean Duplessis #%
Logan Elizabeth Dupuy **$
Aubrey Elizabeth Dwane **%
Ashley Victoria Ecker **%
Chase Matthew Edmonston #%
Mason Broward Elmore #$
Titus Amir Elston-Smith
John Joshua Enriquez %
Brandon Kyle Espinosa **%
Claudia Anahi Espinosa %
Julien Miguel Estrada **%
Noah Raneldo Evans %
Rachael Dean Evans %
Regan Marie Evans %
Kaimen Paul Faciane #%
Chloe Elizabeth Farrell
Abraham Joseph Figueroa
Reid Michael Firmin **$
Jason Roy Fitzgerald Jr. %
Jon Russell Folse Jr.
Chloe Elise Fontenot **%
Mckade André Fontenot #
Jade Moné Ford **%
Tahirah La'trice Forté **$
Gavin Lee Franz
Carlos John Garcia %
Paige Marie Garcia **$
Breanna Lee Garza **%
Macie Renee Gaudin **%
Courtney Lynn Ginn
Madison Simone Glasby #%
Kylie Elyse Gomez **$
Daniel Gonzalez #%
Jessica Gonzalez **$
Nicholas Paul Goscha **$
Sadie Elizabeth Gradney **$
Payton Leigh Granier **$
Katelyn Rose Green **$
Caleb Joshua Griffin %
Dylan Michael Gros %
Kirsten Alyse Guedry **$
Edles Joseph Guillory %
Gavin Reese Guillot $
Haleigh De'shay Guillot
Kade Anthony Guillot
Jadyn Alexis Guitreau **%
Mckaila Lesliann Hadley
Riley Nicholas Hall
Kyli Beth Hanna **%
Draven Lara Lea Harrold %
Lacey Marie Harvey #%
Masen Wayne Hashenberger #%
Holly Grace Hawkins %
Lauren Elizabeth Haygood **$
Grace Nicole Hebert #
Kenyon Xavier Hebert #
Kaylyn Marie Hedges
Tristan Devin Heintze #%
Bailey Rose Henry **%
Cameron Mikal Henry #
Kylon Antoine Herbert %
Kayla Breanna Ruth Hineman #
Candice Jo Hirons **
James Joseph Hitt %
Haylee Marie Hue **%
Alaycia Cian Irons **
Martir Enrique Iscoa #$
Conner William Ivey #
Jared Andre Jack #$
Leterrian Jerome Jackson **
Kallen Alexander James #%
Alejandro Jauregui #$
Braylan Keller Jenkins
Parker Wayne Johns **
Kylie Elaine Johnson #%
Peyton James Johnson **$
Samantha Faye Johnson **$
Tyrone Jermaine Johnson Jr. %
Jaci Jordan Jolin **$
Cameron Rashaad Jones %
Javier Jamar Jones %
Kniyielle Latrielle Jones #
Wade Michael Jones **$
Walter David Jones **$
Mason Alexander Jorio
Angela Juarez **
Brandon Michael Katz $
Ashton Elizabeth Keeton
Tyler Stephen Keim #%
Alexia Alese Keller **$
Gabrielle Nicole Keller #%
Ian Michael Keller %
Abby Brooke Kelley **%
Jayden Kayde Kelly
Jade Madison Kendrick **$
Tyjae Dareynold Kendrick %
Kendyl Elizabeth Kerr #$
Kayden Joseph Killian %
Kaylie Reanne Kirkland **$
Makayla Alexus Kling #
Connor Edwin Kuriger **$
Kendall Rae Labauve **%
Mackenzie Lynn Labouliere #%
Cheyenne Rayne Lafountain #$
Torie Renee Laiche **$
Averi Olivia Lambert **$
Brayden Mitchell Lambert #%
Dillon Rene Landry %
Jatavia Bearlaysia Landry %
Sophie Mae Landry
Lathan Alexander Lanoux
Kentrell Anthony Larkins **$
Joshua Thomas Lasseigne **$
Sadie Anne Lato #%
Nathaniel Morgan Laughlin %
Noah Matthew Laughlin **$
Casey Marie Laviolette **$
Riley Lynn Lawson **$
Mariah Hope Leach
Jadyn Elizabeth Leblanc **$
Haley E. Lee **%
Laney James Leon **$
Neshelle Abigail Lessard #%
Brianna Leshai Lewis
Gabriella Rianna Lewis **%
Reagan Claire Lewis **$
Alaina Nicole Lieux **$
Nicholas Vernon Liotta **$
Reese Matthew Lipoma **$
Kole Mikal Lobell **%
Sullivan Joseph Longley
Nicholas John Looney **
Endi Lopez **$
Nicole Michelle Lopez **$
Logan Paul Loupe %
Cody Scott Louviere #%
Danasia Lynn Lucas **
Davonica Renelle Lucas %
Julia Marie Lynch **
Dylan Matthew Mabile **%
Hayley Elizabeth Macaluso **$
Alexis Nicole Malone **%
Jordan Elora Maltese
Shawn Alejandra Mapp **$
Maci Michelle Marse **%
Haley Marie Martin **$
Jordan Alexis Mason
Aidan Grace Matthews **$
Morgan Mckenzie Matthews
Nathan Carter May **$
Dylan Paul Mayeaux #%
Blake Joseph Mayers %
Jacie Lynn Mayers **%
Levie Laress Mayers
Hayden Alexander Mayeux #%
Catherine Kay McCants **$
Sarah Penelope McCarstle **$
Cameron Thomas McClendon #
Phoenix Wolf McDonald
Alexa Brooke Medine #
Cassidy Ann Lorene Melancon
Karsyn Michael Melancon %
Rhett David Melancon **%
Sadie Sheree' Melancon **$
Austin Joseph Melinie %
Ellen Adeline Melvin **%
Ashley Savannah Merchant **$
Isabella Rose Messer #$
Alex Anthony Milazzo
Ethan Scott Miller **$
Austen Michael Millet **%
Jacob David Millien %
Brynne Marie Mire **$
Cameron Anthony Molaison %
Gabrielle Marie Molaison **%
Kanini Ivana Moon #%
Caitlin Cynthia Moore **$
Dylan Scott Moore #$
Kristina Marie Morgan #
Logan Joseph Morris %
Lucien Benjamin Naquin **$
Kaleb Randall Neff #%
Reese Cole Nelson **%
Jamira Marlise Nettles **$
Alex Macune Newman $
Gage Edward Nickens
Jessi Camrie Nickens **$
Matthew Joe Norris **$
Isabella Lynn Norsworthy #
Keegan Brielle Norwood **%
Hunter Gene Nugent #
Isabella Renee Nugent **$
Kadin Michael Ohmer **$
Britsy Ortega #$
Jacob Christopher Ozol %
Kevin Eduardo Palacios %
Erica Elaine Pape **$
Dillon Daniel Parker %
Shawn'khia Troylynn Patterson
Mason Joseph Pearson %
Brenan Andrew Penalber %
Caleb Sidney Peppers **%
Gerson Arnoldo Perez Matute %
Dylan Christopher Peterson **$
Peyton Everett Pierce **$
Kade Louis Pigford **$
Bryson Paul Pino **
Jaylin Joseph Pitts **%
Abbie Renee Plauche **$
Kristian Blake Poche %
Madison Claire Porche #
Natalie Helen Pourciau
Kaitlyn Grace Powers #%
Sean Ericson Precht %
Hallie Malayne Prejean **
Payton Nichole Prettelt **
Jordan Faith Price **$
Mason Jacob Pusey **$
Blake Micah Rambin
Rebecca Catherine Ray **$
Garrett Alan Reed #
Hayden Randall Reed #%
Chantelle Mary Remondet %
Emma Kate Reynolds **$
Eli Joseph Ricca **
Riley Claire Richard **$
Rose Marie Richard **%
Reese Joseph Richardson **$
Ju'quan Armonte Riley
Alyncia Danielle Riney #%
Daiveyae L. Roberts %
Iyana Janay Robertson
Daniela Ramirez Rodriguez #%
Naylie Esquivel Rodriguez **
Ramon Rodriguez %
Samantha Gabriela Rodriguez
Alyssa Lynn Romano **$
Katelyn M. Ronquille #%
Rylee Noel Rossi **%
Amelia Raquel Roubique %
Cassidy Renee Rousseau
Brianjanae' Jontaija Russell %
Vernon Paul Ryland **$
Xiomara Sanchez-Juarez
Chandler Matthew Sanderson %
Chase Michael Sanderson #%
Kelsey Ann Satterfield **
Alexandra Nicole Savoy **%
Caelan Riley Savoy **$
Cooper Paul Savoy **%
Kristen Louise Savoy #%
Abbi Lynn Schexnayder #%
Brooke Makel Schexnayder
Zoe Anne Schwaller **$
Abron Oneal Scott
Javon'te Monquell Scott %
De'ja Elise Seamster **
Lillian Grace Sheesley **%
Olivia Michelle Sheets #%
Conly Joseph Shelton
Stephen Hunter Shepard
Jordan Jerell Shields %
Justin Michael Shoaf **
Blane Michael Simmons **
Hannah Kaye Simmons **
Gracie Ann Marie Sinanan **$
Laci Bryn Slaton **$
Cole Aaron Sledge **$
Jacob Paul Smart **$
Coray Anthony Smith Jr.%
Jaden Elizabeth Smith **$
Lindsey Bosworth Smith #
Madison Margaret Smith
Stevie Ann Smith
Jayda Marie Spillman #%
Bryanna Ann Spruill **
Emily Catherine St. Germain #
Makki Prise Stafford **%
Breanna Nichole Stanford
John Howard Stelly III
William Andrew Stelly %
Spencer Thomas Stevens #
Aa'liyah Ariel Stewart #
Jordan David Stewart #
Ian Connor Stokes #%
Lexi Lynn Strain **%
Jaydee Stutsman **$
Cheyanne Taylor Sutton **$
Bradley James Tassin %
Christopher John Taylor
Isabella Nicole Taylor **$
Robert Lane Taylor %
Ethan Connor Telford **$
Dustin Paul Templet
Jaycee Ann Templet **$
Kaden Tyler Templet %
Kamden Faith Templet
Taylor Nicholas Templet **$
Shane Anthony Tenorio **%
Logan Patrick Tharp **$
Isaak James Theriot **$
Hannah Marie Thibodaux %
Aidan Michael Thomas **$
Logan Torrelle Thomas
Romona Leelyn Thomas **$
Tranisha Ayanna Thomas **%
Alejandro Jesus Torres Pulido
Brody Michael Trabeau **$
Kameron Paul Trosclair **$
Madylyn Elizabeth Turner #
Hunter Michael Tyer %
Nicholas Wayne Tyson **$
Autumn Rane Ursin **
Ashlyn Renee' Vaughn **
Lathan Anthony Vaughn
Brooklyn Marie Venable **$
Daniel Antonio Vides **$
Alec Gregory Vidrine **%
Cade Kendall Vignes $
Hannah Noe'l Villenurve #%
Ethan Gregory Viso **
Jordan Leah Walley
Harlie Michelle Warner **$
Andrea Dechell Washington #
Frederick Wayne Webb III **%
Theodore Ward Webb **%
Tristan Chad Welch %
Bennett Reed Wells **$
Reagan Danielle West **$
Dillon Gabriel Whisenant
Austin Joseph White **%
Boyce Luke White **%
John Allen White #$
Madison Lori White #
Jonathan Allen Whittington **$
Latrell Deandre Wilkins %
Chaisson Joden Williams %
Emily Kate Williams **%
Kaylee Elise Williams **$
Melvin Charles Williams **$
Myles Joseph Williams
Micayla Anne Williamston #
Aaron Michael Wilson %
Malik Anthony Winey #%
Dakota Eugene Wiseman %
Dustin Wayne Wleczyk **$
Gabrielle Suzanne Wolfe **%
Claire Elizabeth Worley **%
Erial Sa'nyra Wright %
Zoe Aliaha Wyman **%
Natalie Ranae Wynne
Courtney Brooke Zeissler **$
David Antoine Zeringue %
Shelbi Lynne Zeringue #%
**Distinguished Honor Graduate (3.5 & Above)
# Honor Graduate (3.0 to 3.499)
$ Nationally Recognized College Credit And/Or Advanced Industry Credentials
% Locally Recognized College Credit And/Or Basic Industry Credentials