The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 13-20:
May 13
Williams, Jacqueline H.: 5983 E. La. 412, Slaughter; Age: 60; monetary instrument abuse
Chatman, Dathrone Vernard: 1325 Kane St.; Age: 42; filing or maintaining false public records
Woolbright, Eric Detroit: 13526 Brown Road, Denham Springs; Age: 49; security required, flight from an officer, aggravated, driving on right side of road-exceptions, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Elodeh, Mahmoud M.: 12625 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 27; aggravated assault with a firearm simple battery, illegal carrying of weapons
Bradley, Katherine: 11321 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 34; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Peppers Jr., David J.: 722 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated assault
McClard, Shaun: 22417 Teal St., Maurepas; Age: 41; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle license required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant
Cannon Jr., Robert L.: 42309 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; Age: 55; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Henry, Chelsea: 3420 Wyatt St., Darrow; Age: 29; aggravated second-degree battery
May 14
NDoumba, David Yves: 17361 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery
Babb Jr., Jon David: 10184 La. 68, Jackson; Age: 33; criminal mischief/giving of any false alarm of fire or notice, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Valin, Noah Adam: 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Rheams, Ray Henderson, 811 S. Abe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 59; parole violation
Thomas, Christopher: 16352 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 19; aggravated burglary-with weapon
Daniels, Cristie Wyomie: address unknown, Gonzeles; Age: 21; possession of marijuana, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Barrient, Brooke LeBlanc: 722 S. 12th St., Port Allen; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, forgery, theft less than $1,000, parole violation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Hilton, KeMon: 6165 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 21; simple assault
Carter, Jonathan Michael: 39170 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 36; theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Alexander, Quayshaun: 1711 N. Cedar St., Gonzales; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 criminal trespass/all other simple burglary (vehicle)
Jackson, Joelyn N.: 38208 Debbie St., Prairieville; Age: 25; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass all other simple assault
Parker, Terralynn Lashaune: 4772 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge; Age: 18; theft less than $1,000
Allen, Jadarrius: 10556 Clearview Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 22; possession of marijuana theft less than $1,000
May 15
McGee, Rozzie: 12225 River Walk Drive, Geismar; Age: 39; simple battery, battery of a dating partner
Boudreaux Jr., Curtis Lee: 11248 Emerson Road, Geismar; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Istre, Catina Rachael: 22616 Hoo Shoo Too Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 48; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), resisting an officer
Payton Jr., Lawrence Elbert: 37205 Whitestone Ave., Geismar; Age: 23; probation violation parish
Allen Jr., Freddie Earl: 3350 La. 1 S., No. 3, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, obscenity, two counts telephone communications/improper language/harassment, obscenity
Scioneaux, Ivan Matthew: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 50; simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm aggravated battery
Gaudet, Jeanine Rose: 39318 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cutno, Caleb J.: 912 Maginnis St. lot 22, Donaldsonville; Age: 20; illegal carrying of weapons sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Starks, Michelle: 41149 La. 42, lot 30, Prairieville; Age: 36; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
May 16
Solomon Jr., Quincy J.: 1606 Phillip St., Lot 5, Donaldsonville; Age: 44; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Lane, Markeith R.: 14496 Airline Highway, No. 236, Gonzales; Age: 30; careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-second
Simon, Matthew: 39066 Vindez Road, Gonzales; Age: 90; operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second
Spillers, Bailey Lynn: 15370 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 23; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Simon, Matthew Paul: 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; bond revocation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior operating while intoxicated-second
Jones, James N.: 9448 Split Log Road, St. Amant; Age: 57; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Sanchez, Amber Nicole: 203 Latino Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Peppers, Joseph John: 1866 S.W. California Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Florida; age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
May 17
Borne, Cory Anthony: 12105 Chester Braud Road, St. Amant; Age: 34; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana
Brown, Dakota: 18017 Grace St., Prairieville; Age: 27; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction,
White, Paige C.: 21085 Cullen Road, Denham Springs; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Harris, Brandon L.: 38378 La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 43; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, pornography involving juveniles
Willis, Kristian Leigh: 18012 Cecil James Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; theft less than $1,000
May 18
McNair, Roy M.: 6161 Waterford Lane, Sorrento; Age: 33; resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, domestic abuse battery
Morgan, Devontay: N.W. 2nd St. 521, Reserve; Age: 20; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Tillotson, Quentin Damon: 17323 W. Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery
Claiborne, Devon Mykale: 5015 Tristian Ave., Baker; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Perry, Janey M., 17323 W. Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Circello, Amy: 37113 White Road 45, Prairieville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lavan, Joshua: 13250 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Smith Jr., Todd Christopher: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 23; theft less than $1,000, forgery, identity theft monetary instrument abuse, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Wilson Jr., Duress Home: 38210 St. Kitts Court, Gonzales; Age: 43; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, traffic-control signals, flight from an officer
McBride, Carrie W.: 3169 Wire Turnaround Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Hidalgo, Chase: 7522 La. 1 S; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft of a motor vehicle less than $1k
May 19
Smith, Tyris: 14086 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery
Thibodeaux, Josh Emile: 301 Hood St., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Lomas, Kendell: 12291 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 27; expired motor vehicle inspection, registration-commercial vehicles/expired plate, resisting an officer
Helg III, Lawrence T.: 12391 Steve Gautreau Road, Gonzales; Age: 45; theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Johnson, Jeremy Quindell: 15416 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Aguillard, John Wallace: 1115 N. Anita St., Gonzales; Age: 28; bond revocation, surety, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 domestic abuse battery-third
Adkins, Tate Allen: 36280 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 27; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 simple burglary (vehicle)
Drummond, Nicholas W.: 44013 Conway St., Sorrento; Age: 21; false imprisonment-offender armed with dangerous weapon, domestic abuse battery-strangulation domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery
Byrd-McCarthy, Ashley Danielle: 2703 S. Remy Robert Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
May 20
Morton, Jarred: 2257 Franklin St., Vacherie; Age: 31; expired motor vehicle inspection, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second