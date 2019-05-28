GONZALES — A partnership of the Ascension Parish School Board, Sheriff's Office and local volunteers has created ways to bring the anti-bullying message "Don't Stand By, Stand Up" to students next school year.

The campaign will be specifically created for the primary, middle and high school levels, Jackie Tisdell, public information officer with the School Board, told board members on Tuesday.

The project began last fall, after the Sheriff's Office approached the School Board about partnering to create a campaign to stop bullying, Tisdell said.

A team of volunteers with Leadership Ascension, a program of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, also joined the effort, she said.

In a bullying situation, there is the bully, the person being bullied and, in many cases, bystanders, Tisdell said.

"The whole campaign is focusing on the bystander," she said.

The message of the new campaign that will roll out at schools in August is: "Be a hero for someone today. Don't stand by, stand up."

The School Board and the Sheriff's Office partnered three years ago to provide an anonymous way to report school bullying, by texting 847411.

Ascension public schools fight bullying with new campaign The Ascension Parish school district is partnering with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to give students a simple, anonymous way to repo…

Also on Tuesday the School Board approved Veolia North America's request for an industrial property tax exemption for a project to increase the capacity of its plant in Burnside.

Veolia, which has been in Ascension Parish for 50 years, converts spent sulfuric acid into commercial quality sulfuric acid for use in refineries.

Veolia plans Burnside sulfur regeneration plant expansion Veolia North America plans to make "a meaningful investment" for a project that will increase capacity at its Burnside sulfur regeneration fac…

Kate MacArthur, chief executive officer of Ascension Economic Development Corp., has said that $21 million of the $46 million cost of the new expansion is eligible for the property tax exemption.

The ITEP approval exempts Veolia from paying 80 percent of property taxes for five years, renewable to 10 years, meaning the School Board would not receive $1.1 million from school district property taxes from the project for those 10 years.

Over the 30-year life of the project, the Veolia expansion is expected to generate $1.6 million in property taxes for the school district and $242,000 in sales taxes during the expansion's construction period, MacArthur has said.

At the close of Tuesday's meeting, board member Robyn Delaney noted that Diane Allison, director of business services for the school system since 2010, will be leaving the district soon for another position.

"Thank you so much for everything you've done for our school district," Delaney said.

After the meeting, Allison said she has accepted an offer with another school district as chief financial officer, pending approval of her background check.