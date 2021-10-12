A level of consistency is what every coach wants from their team, the Dutchtown Griffins volleyball team has displayed that this season.
“Consistency on defense and in our serve/receive game will help us continue to improve throughout this season,” coach Patrick Ricks said.
The Griffins are 18-4 and are ranked third in Division I with only a handful of regular-season games left before the playoffs begin. There are several leaders for the Griffins, a mixture of veterans and youth play key roles.
Senior Alexis Logarbo, Southeastern Lion commitment, is having a monster season so far, she has 248 kills, 32 blocks, 181 assists and 114 digs. Senior Taylor Heeb follows with 127 kills, 292 assists and 137 digs. Freshmen Cadie Kusy leads the team with 36 aces and has 183 digs. Other top players include sophomore middle, Kendall Davis and junior Braelee Tennimon (defensive specialist).
“While Alexis is our go-to hitter, other front row players like Kendall Davis, Taylor Heeb, Morgan McMillian, Cadie Kusy and Brennan Coe have made contributions as well,” Ricks said.
The consistent play on defense has been a major factor for the teams’ success this season. “Our defense is getting much better by the match with Braelee Tennimon, Alexa Womack and Sydney Berry anchoring the back row,” Ricks said.
District play has begun and the Griffins are in the first place, the ultimate goal is to win state.
“Division I has some good teams, including Dominican and St. Joseph's, they seem to be the top teams so far, with Mt. Carmel, Mandeville, Fontainebleau and us just below them,” Ricks said.
As the regular season winds down, the Griffins will continue to work on their game with that continued level of consistent play being the desired outcome, something tells me, they will continue that trend.
Football, volleyball roundup
St. Amant (5-0) defeated McKinley 59-6
Next: vs Woodlawn (at Dutchtown)
Dutchtown (4-1)lost to Woodlawn 14-27
Next: East Ascension (at Dutchtown)
EA (1-3) lost to Catholic High, 29-48
Next: vs Woodlawn
Donaldsonville (4-1) was shut out by ED White, 0-41
Next: vs St. James (at Plaquemine High)
Ascension Catholic (3-1) won against White Castle 43-22
Next: vs St. Michael (Olympia)
Ascension Christian (1-4) lost a close one to Central Private 26-27
Next: vs St. John
Team of the week:
The St Amant Gators remained as the lone undefeated team in the parish. The Gators have a 4 game stretch coming that includes Woodlawn, Catholic, Dutchtown and East Ascension.
Volleyball (as of 10/9/21)
Dutchtown 18-4
East Ascension 11-11
St Amant 10-11
Donaldsonville 0-3
Ascension Catholic 10-14
Ascension Christian 5-4