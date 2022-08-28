St. Amant Fire Chief, constable and parish safety and security director James E. LeBlanc was recently honored by the East Ascension Rotary club for his service to the community.
LeBlanc received a Paul Harris Award from Rotarian M.J. "Mert" Smiley.
LeBlanc also serves a fire chief for the 5th Ward Fire Department and president of the St. Amant High Booster Club.
He spoke the Aug. 9 as guest of Smiley. He outlined the different roles he plays in parish government as well as with the Fire Department.