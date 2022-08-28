asc paul harris James Leblanc.jpg

Rotarian M.J. 'Mert' Smiley presents James E. LeBlanc with a Paul Harris Award during a recent East Ascension Rotary Club.

 Provided photo

St. Amant Fire Chief, constable and parish safety and security director James E. LeBlanc was recently honored by the East Ascension Rotary club for his service to the community.

LeBlanc received a Paul Harris Award from Rotarian M.J. "Mert" Smiley.

LeBlanc also serves a fire chief for the 5th Ward Fire Department and president of the St. Amant High Booster Club. 

He spoke the Aug. 9 as guest of Smiley. He outlined the different roles he plays in parish government as well as with the Fire Department.

