Check out these events at area branches of the Ascension Parish Library.
BACKYARD BIRDS: Gina Periou, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop, will provide tips and advice on setting up your yard to attract different species of wild birds at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 72, Geismar. The Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association workshop will also include discussion of types of feeders, foods and habitats. To register, call the library at (225) 673-8699.
WOODLAND GARDENING: Patricia Brussack, of the Georgia Hosta Society, will discuss the successes and failures she has experienced during her decades of gardening 2 acres of woodlands at 6:30 p.m. April 9 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Plant selections, plant combinations and planting practices to increase the delights of the shady spots in the garden will be illustrated during the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association workshop. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
SPRING PLANT SWAP: The Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association will hold a gardening question-and-answer session and a plant swap at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
MOTHER GOOSE TEACHES MONEY: Children ages 3-5 will learn to identify, sort and count currency during a "Mother Goose Teaches Money" program at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Story time will feature “Corduroy,” which conveys the value of money in everyday life. For information, call (225) 473-8052.
FIBER ART: Creative people of all levels of experience will make an 11-by-14-inch piece of fiber art, suitable for framing, quilting or stretching on canvas, during a Coffee and Crafts program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Materials such as fabric pieces, iron-on fusible web, tulle and embellishments will be provided. Those who do not choose to create their own design can choose from among three patterns. To register, call (225) 473-8052.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 8
- The Church Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 14
- Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 20
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 10 a.m. to noon March 21
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 26
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 29.
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.