Are you looking for ways to help your students with the new school year?
On Saturday, Aug. 14, Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales will be conducting two workshops focusing on free online library resources that are perfect for homework help and curriculum planning, a news release said. These workshops — for parents, caretakers and educators — will provide step-by-step introductions to numerous resources that teach math, English, science, history and test preparation.
- Resources for pre-K through fifth grade: 2 p.m.
Attendees will be introduced to free resources available through the library such as World Book, True Flix, TumbleBooks and Hoopla. These resources cover everything from matching and counting, literacy, history, science and even fiction stories that support early math concepts. They include e-books, audiobooks, interactive games, videos and activities that go along with lessons.
- Resources for sixth through 12th grade: 3:30 p.m.
Learn about resources such as Learning Express, Universal Class, Access Science, Science Flix, and Homework Louisiana. These resources offer everything from science projects, scholarly articles, quizzes, practice ACT tests, college and career preparation, and live tutors.
Registration is required. Call (225) 647-3955 to register. Masks are recommended. Specify which session you would like to attend. Attendance at both sessions is welcome. Parents and students are encouraged to bring a laptop or other electronic device to better explore the free resources.