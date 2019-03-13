'No easy days' for Ascension Catholic baseball
Coach Todd Landry understands that coming off a Division 4 state championship, the Ascension Catholic Bulldog baseball team will get everyone’s best shot.
“Our team understands there will be no easy days, we accept the challenge," Landry said.
The Bulldogs went 29-6 last season culminating with the school's first state championship since 1994. Ascension Catholic graduated All-State pitcher and third baseman Charlie Gianelloni, but returns the nucleus of last season’s team. Outfielder Mason Zeringue, an LSU Eunice signee, leads the way, along with pitcher and first baseman Tre Medine, pitcher/infielder Rodney Blanchard and infielder William Dunn. Those four players received All-State accolades from various outlets last season.
J.B. Broussard and Brock Acosta return as starters in a strong outfield for the Bulldogs. Jacob Dunn and Baylor Leonard are new starters in the infield; both are sophomores with promising futures. The catcher position returns veteran Parker Hales, an outstanding defensive player with experience. John Mire and Andrew Landry provide good options at the designated hitters’ spot. The Bulldogs have several options on the mound led by Medine and Blanchard. Other arms include Jai Williams, Sam Mire and Hunter Walker.
Alex Hebert provides depth in the outfield and speed as a base runner. Freshman DeMarco Harry expects to battle for playing time as an infielder and pitcher.
The Bulldogs, under Landry, have consistently played very difficult schedules over the past 10 years. “We schedule upper-classification teams because we believe this will prepare us for Division 4; it is one of the top divisions in the LHSAA," Landry said.
The Bulldogs are 9-2 (as of press time) and ranked second in Division 4; district play begins in late March.
“We stress fundamentals and challenge our kids to never be satisfied; we want to compete at a high level," Landry said.
Live broadcasts of Ascension Catholic baseball games are available at https://bulldog.network and on Facebook.