The Ascension Parish public school system has appointed Chad Lynch to the role of chief operations director and Jeff Parent as supervisor of planning and construction.
Lynch's role is a new position overseeing planning and construction, child nutrition, supply chain, maintenance and transportation. A lifetime resident of Ascension Parish, Lynch graduated from East Ascension High School in 1988. He earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from LSU in 1994.
Lynch worked for an architectural firm that served the School Board from 1998 to 2002. The Ascension Parish School board hired him as supervisor of planning and construction in April 2002. He was promoted to director and added the maintenance department in 2006, and took charge of transportation in 2012.
Lynch also served in the Louisiana Army National Guard from 1988 until 2009, when he retired as a command sergeant major. While working for the School Board, he was deployed on missions to Afghanistan, Iraq and New Orleans for Hurricane Katrina.
Lynch and his wife, Jeanie, have three daughters: Marlie, Madelyn and Julia.
Parent is a 1989 graduate of St. Amant High School and obtained a bachelor's degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in construction management from the University of Houston in 1995.
He served eight years in the Louisiana and Texas Air National Guards, then worked 12 years in the petrochemical industry in various roles in engineering, maintenance and capital outlay construction. He has served as Ascension's supervisor of maintenance since June 2006.
Parent and his wife, Lori, have three children: Berkley, Cohen and Pierson.