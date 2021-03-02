The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office honored several pioneers in law enforcement during Black History Month.
Sheriff Bobby Webre wanted to use the month to highlight some of the retired and current pioneers in law enforcement, according to a news release. Each week, a photo graphic displayed several pictures of deputies who worked for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at some point. Some of those highlighted were remembered as being the first Black deputy in their respective divisions, ultimately leading the way for so many others to follow.
In the last week of the month, Sheriff Webre highlighted current employees assigned to various divisions.
Honored during the first week were Lionel Collins, Wayne Lemon (deceased), Verna Lemon, Dean Werner, Mary Davis, Cleavlen LeBlanc (deceased), JoAnn Gauthreaux, Alvin Stephen, Angelia Thompson, Wilhelmenia Washington and Schewanda Taylor.
Week two honorees were CB Washington, the first Black patrolman for the APSO (deceased); Julie Blouin; Calvin Anderson; Cledon Jackson; Paul Hendricks (Deceased); Etta Brown, the first Black clerical worker for the APSO; Hank Hulbert (Deceased); and Patricia Gipson, the first Black investigator for the APSO.
Honored during the week three campaign were James Lightfoot, Don Christy Sr. (Deceased), Larry Benn, Earl Cahn, Floyd Batiste, Reginald Falton, Hank Coleman and Jesse Bartley
Week four honorees were Lt. Col. Paul Hall, a deputy chief of security and jail operations; Major Robert Williams, assigned to the warrants division; Capt. Melvin Boudreaux, District 3 patrol commander; Capt. Pam Gaines, assigned to the evidence unit; Capt. Rosevelt Hampton, District 2 patrol commander; Capt. Darryl Smith, District 1 patrol commander; Lt. LaTonya S. Prejean, patrol lieutenant in District 1 and Allison B. Hudson, public information officer and crime victims investigator.