Thao Brooks lifted a bowl of a brown unidentified glob of food served in a nondescript white bowl. She looked at it for a few seconds, scooped a tiny bit on a spoon and sniffed.
She took a deep breath, placed the tip of her tongue on the end of the spoon and quickly expressed her dissatisfaction with a loud "yuck."
Thao told the dozen or so others taking part in the Food Fear Factor bizarre food-tasting challenge "don't eat that, just don't." She had tasted Vegemite, a popular item in Australia.
The mystery food was served Aug. 22 at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, which is a substation for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and a safe space for children.
The Ascension Parish Library supplied the weird food, including marmite, chocolate-covered insects, Vegemite and baby food.
Lt. Mike Brooks said the library provides fun and educational program at the center on McGinnis Street at least once a month.
The center, which is next to a playground and basketball courts, is in a part of town that "was in pretty bad shape, with nothing for the kids to do," Brooks said. A few years ago the sheriff decided to renovate the building and install playground equipment for the neighborhood. The results have been welcomed by the community, he said.
The center is open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day after school for online tutoring and computer use. It's also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sheriff's office provides school supplies and will assist students with class projects.
Brooks' next event at the center is Prime Time Family Reading, which has six-week sessions starting Sept. 9 and Sept. 11.
When the program started in the spring, 22 families signed up and "once everyone found out about it, we ended up with 52 families."
The center also hosts Boo with the Badge on Halloween night, an Easter party and a Christmas event.
Plans call for volleyball and soccer fields to be added.
"The neighbors love us," Brooks said, adding that most evenings the playground and courts are occupied with families. "It's brought back a sense of community for our neighbors."