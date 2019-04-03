A decade has passed since the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center's Gonzales location was established as a partnership with St. Elizabeth Hospital, which recently became Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
During that time, it has introduced innovative cancer treatments and expanded its cancer prevention, education and early detection, research and survivorship programs.
The Cancer Center offers patients convenient access to state-of-the-art technology including the Elekta Agility high-resolution beam-shaping device, which precisely focuses the radiation beam on a tumor minimizing the impact on surrounding healthy tissues. In addition, patients at high risk for lung cancer can benefit from low-dose lung screening. The Gonzales location was also one of the first to offer a deep-inspiration breath-hold technique to reduce the amount of radiation critical organs receive when women are treated for breast cancer, according to a news release.
“Because every diagnosis is different and unique to each patient, the most effective cancer treatments are individualized,” said Dr. Maurice King, radiation oncologist at Mary Bird Perkins in Gonzales. “With our expert team of oncologists, radiologists and specialists, medical physicists and other professionals, we can offer each patient a customized treatment plan, providing the highest level of cancer care close to home.”
Through the Cancer Center’s outreach and education program, Prevention on the Go, Ascension Parish residents have accessed more than 1,500 free cancer screenings. The annual Live Well Ascension screening event has been one of the Cancer Center’s most successful programs, with more than 205 participants screened in 2018.
At a celebration March 28 at the Gonzales center, radiation program manager Tiffany Shelton acknowledged longtime volunteer Mary Babin with a special award for her dedication to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.