Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between July 23-27:
CIVIL SUITS
Michael Hilbun, Faith Anne Hilbun and Michael Austin Minor Hilbun v. Tutorship.
University of Louisiana System Board and Delgado Community College v. Jessica Cobbs, open account.
Whitney Bank v. Betty M. Mobley, open account.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co v. Veronica A. Sing aka Veronica Sing aka Veronica Ropollo Sing aka Veronica R. Sing aka Veronica Ropollo, executory process.
Barbara C. Becker v. Justin L. Molyneau and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Alexis De Andrea Williams, Roland P. Gaines, Annie H. Gaines v. Custody, guardianship.
American Express National Bank v. John Francis aka John D. Francis, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Louisianaplace v. Frank Burns, executory judgment.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Michael Robert Richie, executory process.
Whitney Bank v. Salomon Paniagua, open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Enotris M. Bates, promissory note.
Theresia Foy v. Lagniappe Restaurant Incdba Lagniappe Steak & Seafood, ABC Insurance Co. and John Doe, damages.
Gary Kehrer and Linda Kehrer v. Kalee M. Greco, Geico Indemnity Co. and Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co, damages.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Blake A. Duhe and Morgan B. Duhe, promissory note.
Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage v. Clifton A. Lee Sr. aka Clifton A. Lee, Tashuia Johnson Lee aka Tashuia Johnson aka Tashuia Lee, executory process.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. John Vilmenay, monies due.
Ana Lab Corp. v. Expert Maintenance & Construction LLC, open account.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. John Jolivette, open account.
Rhonda G. Bryant v. Stephanie Junca, Hailey G. Junca and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Jaymichael P. Keller v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, restricted driver's license.
Willie Hilliard v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, Encompass Insurance Co. of America and Christian Daniel Averett, damages.
Emily Bourgeois v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Sarah E. Medine, damages.
Barbara Jones v. William Talbert and Go Auto Insurance, damages.
Derrick Dr Brooks and Vinette Brooks v. Shraya Williams, Shirline Oubre, Jessica Saulny and Tapestry Smith, damages.
Nathan P. Webre v. Keith Sampson LLC, Process Refrigeration Systems Inc and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Neysa Martin and Christopher K. Middleton, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC Fka and Gulfco of Louisiana Inc. v. Mack Lucas, garnishment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. David Pearley and Judy Pearley, contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Jonathon Joseph Kennedy v. Lindsey Scott Kennedy, divorce.
Lloyd Acy Brown v. Glenda M. Brown, divorce.
Destiny Hubbard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Benjamin Crifasi, child support.
Betty Wilson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Crystal Duplessis, child support.
Mark A. Simoneaux v. Shamerick L. Simoneaux, divorce.
Ashley Labatut Nicholson v. Eric Michael Nicholson, divorce.
Patrick Rusha v. Jacquelyn N. Simmons Rusha, divorce.
Linell Wayne Brooks v. Lakesha Taniel Brooks, divorce.
Jason Paul Bourque v. Marcy Friloux Bourque, divorce.
Aaron Redmond v. Erica Redmond, divorce.
Tonja Rawls Harden v. Randall Paul Harden, divorce.
Darnisha Fowler, state Department of Children and Family Services and Shaqueel Fowler v. Dominique Bassett, paternity.
Tami Ojeda Lawrence v. Charles Edward Lawrence, divorce.
Shantrell Landry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Quentin Riley, paternity.
Leanne Williams and state Department of Children and Family Services v. Reginald Hawkins Jr., paternity.
Courtney Couvillion Simpson v. Caleb Michael Simpson, divorce.
Precious Canada, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jonathan Barthelemy, paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of John Mack Calhoun
Succession of Brad Charles Dawson
Succession of Betty Sue Sorey
Succession of Augusta P. Stokes
Succession of Thomas Lee Lacroix Sr.
Succession of Arlene Epstein Bishop
Succession of Roy Williams
Succession of Joseph Curtis Decoteau
Succession of Doris Jumonville Waguespack