Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Dec. 20-23
CIVIL SUITS
Prairieville General Hospital LLC dba Family Hospital Prairieville v. Tina Trahan Wells, monies due.
Prairieville General Hospital LLC dba Prairieville Family Hospital v. Haley Alexis Wells and Tina Trahan Wells, monies due.
Midfirst Bank v. Timothy Christopher Mullins, executory process.
Blake Chatman v. Marlene Herrera, Britain Miller, Safeco Insurance Co. Oregon and Ean Holdings LLC, damages.
Peyton Holland v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. and Erica Wall, damages.
Wells Fargo Vendor Financial Service LLC v. Stonewall Broussard, executory judgment.
Pearl Loans Inc. v. Matthew Gordon Sadden, promissory note.
Citibank NA v. Oriyomi M. Idowu, monies due.
Citibank NA v. Michael N. Brown, monies due.
Sarah McCormick and Morgan Melancon v. Farmers Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Lydia Arriaga and Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Exxon Mobile Pipeline Co. v. Alan Schwartzberg, declaratory judgment.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Jovon D. Thompson, promissory note.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Melvin Lee Thomas Jr., monies due.
Gregory Johnson v. A Community Transportation LLC, Community Medical Transportation LLC, Jane Doe, Keisha Houston and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Lopez Andrus Gutierrez v. Tabatha Adams and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Aaron Chaisson Jr. and Lena Dryden Chaisson, expropriation.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Drew Jarreau, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jason Blackburn, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and First National Bank of Omaha v. Thadd Smith, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and First National Bank of Omana v. Sonya R. Hoenig, open account.
Shimiria Kennard and Juanita Richard v. Tuscany Apartments LLC dba At Fountain Lake Village, breach of contract.
Paul Prather v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Galvan Anthony Estate and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Nohemi Granados v. Old American Indemnity Co. and Tristian M. Montet, damages.
Coastal Fire Protection LLC v. Thomas J. Leonard, injunction.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Keith A. Grant, contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Clifford John Dies, interdiction.
Stuart James Prestridge v. Teresa Prestridge, divorce.
David Lee Wartenburg v. Karla Beartiz Wartenburg, divorce.
April Asberry v. Patrick Dewayne Sanders Sr., divorce.
Veronica Jacueline Benitez v. Pedro Bernardo Benitez, divorce.
Holly Whittinghill Cashio v. Jeffrey Cashio, divorce.
Reyhan Davis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Warren Lee, child support.
Ashleigh Frederick, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Austin Duhon, child support.
Glen P. Keating Jr. v. Amanda Weaver Keating, divorce.
Brian Vicknair v. Spring Williams Vicknair, divorce.
Laila Theresa Lilly v. Wade Anthony Lilly, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Kim Gilvin Beal
Succession of Joseph Melvin Oquain Sr., Marcelle May Oquain