Ascension Parish Assessor’s Office deputies Lisa Jones, Kim Latino and Holly Sheets joined deputies from around the state in receiving their pins during the Louisiana Assessors Association’s recent 86th annual conference.
The pinning ceremony is held at the conference’s conclusion and signifies the time, effort and coursework required to become a certified Louisiana Deputy Assessor, a news release said.
In addition to the three deputies being certified, Chief Deputy Justin Champlin earned an Assessment Administration Specialist designation from the International Association of Assessing Officers. Assessor Mert Smiley also was elected to the board of directors for the Louisiana Assessors Association.