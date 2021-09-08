The Ascension Parish School Board and staff celebrated the opening of Sugar Mill Primary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug 24.
Ribbon cut on another new Ascension Parish school
- Community news report
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Community News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Hurricane Ida Text Message Updates for Baton Rouge: Sign up for free
Standard message and data rates apply.
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments