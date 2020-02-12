The Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the Ascension Parish Assessor’s Office by the Government Finance Officers of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.
The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to a news release.
“It is an honor to have been recognized by a national association as being fiscally responsible,” said Ascension Parish assessor M.J. "Mert" Smiley. "Winning this award demonstrates our financial transparency, which is what the citizens of Ascension deserve."