Local nonprofit Volunteer Ascension was recently recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting, where Superintendent David Alexander presented the agency with a ceremonial check in the amount of $9,112.17. The amount presented money raised for the organization from dress-down fundraisers at several schools this past year.
Alexander praised the agency for serving the direct needs of Ascension Parish for almost 25 years. The agency hosts a school supplies drive, a school uniform program and the ConnecTeens volunteer program.
"Combined, these programs have collected over $1 million, assisted over 100,000 children and engaged over 8,000 community volunteers including more than 400 teens," Alexander said. "In addition to its programs that benefit local students, Volunteer Ascension provides services for disabled adults, connects residents in need to essential support programs and provides volunteers for parishwide events. One of the most critical needs it fills is coordinating volunteers for emergency response such as shelters (for people and animals) and organizes relief collections."