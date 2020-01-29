February food distribution dates set
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in conjunction with the Parish of Ascension’s Health Unit will be holding quarterly distributions of commodities in Ascension Parish.
Distribution will be Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., in Donaldsonville. The next distribution will be Feb. 12 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on St. Landry Road, Gonzales, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The commodities program is a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified people and families to relieve situations of emergency distress.
Calling all young singers
Auditions for the 2020 Ascension ICON Competition are set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center in Gonzales.
This 10th annual singing competition is open to students in an Ascension Parish school, public or private, between the sixth and 12th grades. Applications for auditions can be downloaded from the website at www.ascensionidol.com and submitted by Feb. 4 to The Ascension Fund, P.O. Box 1420, Gonzales, LA 70707 or by email to info@ascensionfund.com
Ascension ICON is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Ascension Fund, which provided its first teacher grants in 1992 and has since given more than 1,300 grants representing over $1.5 million in awards to area public schools and teachers.
For more information, contact Jennifer deFrances at (225) 290-3322.
Honoring Vietnam veterans
Mark your calendar for the 4 p.m. March 24 program at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville honoring Vietnam veterans.
Retired Master Sgt. Tanya Whitney will conduct the ceremony. Pins will be presented to the veterans and spouses of deceased veterans at the cemetery. They will also be able to sign up to have a certificate of honor mailed to them. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required.
To RSVP for the program, call the library at (225) 473-8052.